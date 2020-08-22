Henrico weighing civilian police review panel proposal as General Assembly considers legislation for all localities

The issue has resonated with residents of Henrico, where many, according to Harris and various activists, have long held beliefs that racial disparities fall along its east and west ends. The county’s police department said it’s unable to break down arrests by race and county district.

The idea has divided the board, as the representatives of the predominantly white, west end districts have either questioned Nelson’s proposal or remained silent on what they think of it as they gather public input and wait on the General Assembly to take action.

Supervisors Pat O’Bannon and Tommy Branin, the board’s chairman, did not respond to requests for comment last week. Supervisor Dan Schmitt said he was unavailable for an interview.

Though 58% of the 735 respondents to the county survey said they support the idea, many of the 22% who opposed the idea said they do not believe there are patterns of excessive racial prejudice or misconduct in the local police department. The remaining 20% of respondents did not give a definitive opinion, instead asking questions or offering suggestions.