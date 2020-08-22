Henrico weighing civilian police review panel proposal as General Assembly considers legislation for all localities

Despite his professional background in law enforcement and a lifetime of reminders that Black people are often prone to abuse and suspicion by police, Eric Harris was still frightened when a Henrico County police officer pointed a gun at him during a traffic stop more than a decade ago.
The officer told Harris he was afraid because the window tint made it hard to see into the vehicle. Harris thinks the officer drew the weapon because he saw the Black man in the car as a threat.
“I can’t understand for the life of me why this man had a weapon pulled on me for an expired inspection sticker,” Harris said in an interview. “One wrong move ... I shudder when I think what could have happened.”
With Henrico considering the creation of a civilian review board for its police department, Harris recently shared his account in an email to county officials to explain why he and the majority of respondents to a recent county survey support the idea.
On Monday, the Henrico Board of Supervisors will meet in a special session to discuss the review board, which was first proposed by Supervisor Tyrone Nelson in early June as protests and riots began to roil communities nationwide after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
State lawmakers in a special legislative session that began last week are also considering bills regarding civilian oversight boards for localities, including one that would mandate them for all localities.
The issue has resonated with residents of Henrico, where many, according to Harris and various activists, have long held beliefs that racial disparities fall along its east and west ends. The county’s police department said it’s unable to break down arrests by race and county district.
The idea has divided the board, as the representatives of the predominantly white, west end districts have either questioned Nelson’s proposal or remained silent on what they think of it as they gather public input and wait on the General Assembly to take action.
Supervisors Pat O’Bannon and Tommy Branin, the board’s chairman, did not respond to requests for comment last week. Supervisor Dan Schmitt said he was unavailable for an interview.
Though 58% of the 735 respondents to the county survey said they support the idea, many of the 22% who opposed the idea said they do not believe there are patterns of excessive racial prejudice or misconduct in the local police department. The remaining 20% of respondents did not give a definitive opinion, instead asking questions or offering suggestions.
“Untrained civilians that have no training in police procedures would be wholly unable to oversee the police and second-guess them,” Glen Allen resident Collin Hite said in his comments to the county. “Henrico police have been an exemplary force and have not demonstrated any need for additional oversight.”
There’s little public or readily available information from the county to determine if there are patterns of racial bias or how the department is handling allegations of misconduct.
Many who oppose the review board said they think it’s inappropriate for untrained civilians to judge police conduct. Some proponents agree that civilians overseeing the police should be unbiased and enroll in the county’s Citizens Police Academy or some kind of training to have a better understanding of law enforcement.
******
In response to two recent requests for information, two Henrico police officials said the department does not have any comprehensive reports that include information about the race of people it arrests or in which districts those arrests take place. Annual crime reports, however, note that crime rates are generally higher in the county’s majority-Black districts in the east end.
“While the division does collect race and gender information in its individual arrest reports, unfortunately, there is no pre-existing annual or monthly report summarizing” those data points, said Matt Pecka, a spokesman for county police.
Earlier this summer, the department also denied a request from the Richmond Times-Dispatch for records of public complaints against officers and how internal affairs investigations into them were resolved.
According to an annual report that’s available on the county’s website, the internal affairs division opened investigations into 122 complaints against officers in 2019. Of those, 30 were classified as “sustained,” meaning that evidence supported the complainant’s allegations.
The department said last week that it does not have records regarding the race of people police have used force on in incidents this year, though the same information had been provided to another local media outlet last month.
Information provided after a follow-up request showed that Henrico police in 2020 have used force on 21 people in the 18 incidents they have investigated as of July 9. Seventeen other cases have not yet been reviewed by the department.
In those investigated cases, force was used on 14 Black people, six white people and one Hispanic person. Twelve of the 21 people required medical attention.
Pecka said there would be significant costs for the department to create reports on statistics from prior years.
The Richmond Police Department routinely discloses information about use-of-force cases and public complaints, including details about race, online.
******
Supervisor Frank Thornton, the first Black person elected to the Henrico Board of Supervisors, sees the debate over a civilian review board as a continuation of battles he fought well before he was first elected in 1995.
In the late 1980s, Thornton was a party to a lawsuit against Henrico that alleged the county at the start of the decade had illegally drawn its five magisterial districts in a way that made it virtually impossible for a Black person to win local election, depriving them of adequate representation. Thornton and others involved in the suit won the case.
In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Merhige Jr. said he was “most struck” that none of the supervisors in court could name a single issue of “unique concern to the Black community,” saying that it indicated a disregard for racial minority groups in their districts.
While Thornton and others have said there’s been social advancement and improved representation of Black residents since then, and that the local police are largely professional and well-regarded by most in the community, he said there’s still some mistrust, particularly in the Black community.
“There is a problem with African Americans and the police,” Thornton said. “Anyone who denies that is being disingenuous or naive.”
Harris came away from it unharmed after he showed his badge, explaining that he was a pretrial investigator and juvenile probation officer in Richmond and Hanover County.
“I was robbed twice at gunpoint twice when I was young. But I had never been more scared in my life when that officer in a uniform pulled me over,” said Harris, who left law enforcement several years ago to start a nonprofit mentoring foundation. “It changed me.”
Harris said that when he moved across the country to attend Virginia Union University in the early 1990s, students told him to be wary of Henrico police patrols just a few miles off campus.
Harris said that while few officers may demonstrate racial prejudice outright, there are concerns about implicit bias; how some are inclined to suspect Black people as more dangerous or threatening.
He said the countless videos on social media and news reports about police killing, harming or harassing Black people have made him feel worse. He worries about what could happen to his teenage son and godson who are about to be old enough to drive.
In a Brookland District town hall meeting hosted by Schmitt on Thursday, Henrico NAACP President Raiford Beasley said there’s near unanimous consent in the local Black community that the county should create a civilian review board.
“To ignore this, I think, would raise some concerns about how they feel they fit into this county,” he said.
******
Even before the recent social unrest, several localities in Virginia and across the country had created civilian review boards. While several communities are now considering the option or have passed resolutions to initiate their creation, such as Richmond, a bill sponsored by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, would require all localities to create civilian review panels by July 1, 2021.
In the Senate, a bill proposed by Sens. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, and Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, would grant localities explicit authority to create civilian oversight boards that, among other things, can conduct independent investigations and make binding disciplinary determinations in cases of serious police wrongdoing.
In an email, Hashmi noted there are a few established boards around the state, such as in Charlottesville. But after researching the topic and discussing it with activists, lawyers and law enforcement officers, “it was evident that they were not as effective as they could be because of their limited authority,” she said.
While there is some reluctance in the community and on the Board of Supervisors, there appears to be some consensus around improving oversight both locally and nationally. According to a national survey of 4,708 U.S. adults by the Pew Research Center conducted in June, 75% of the country either strongly or somewhat favors giving civilian oversight boards power to investigate and discipline officers accused of misconduct.
Nearly all of the respondents who identified as Democrats or lean that way (89%) supported the idea, while about three-fifths (58%) of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents endorsed it.
Harris said the recent protests and unrest have inspired men like him to speak out. He said he hopes that the creation of a civilian review board in Henrico could improve relations, create more transparency and raise accountability for officers.
“We no longer are apologizing for our blackness,” he said. “What is it going to hurt to have this board in place?”
The Henrico Board of Supervisors will hold its special meeting at 5:15 p.m. Monday. Attendance in the boardroom will be limited to 40 people because of COVID-19 health restrictions.
(804) 649-6178