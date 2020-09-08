Henrico YMCA in Fairfield District named after longtime Supervisor Frank J. Thornton

After years of advocating to have a community pool in the Fairfield District, longtime Henrico Supervisor Frank J. Thornton not only saw his hard work come to fruition Tuesday afternoon with the unveiling of a new aquatic center, but he received a surprise honor.
The facility that Thornton wouldn’t let up on having in eastern Henrico now features his name.
Henrico County unveiled the Frank J. Thornton YMCA Aquatic Center, located off of North Laburnum Avenue, late Tuesday afternoon.
“Thank you. Whatever I do, it represents humanity. So, although my name is up there for which I am forever grateful, a lot of this belongs to each of you. So when you leave this evening remember you carry a little bit of that with you,” Thornton said after the banner fell revealing the name of the facility.
Thornton, who has represented Fairfield on the Board of Supervisors since 1996, tried “very diligently” to first add a pool to the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center across from the aquatic center, but he was unsuccessful.
“My grandmother used to tell me … ‘If you can’t get a whole loaf of bread, get a half.’ This day, the aquatic center represents the other half of the loaf,” Thornton said. “If you really believe in something, commit yourself to work hard for it.”
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, who introduced the name of the center, offered several remarks about Thornton during Tuesday’s unveiling.
After receiving a letter from a young man asking for a place to play with friends after school, Thornton set his sights on building the recreation center, Vithoulkas recalled. Thornton didn’t stop there, successfully seeing the aquatic center built as well.
“Without a doubt, state of the art buildings like these cannot happen without money, without equipment and other resources, but they also do not happen without really good people - people drive the change. [Thornton] helped others see it,” Vithoulkas said.
The aquatic center will eventually offer free swimming lessons to all Henrico second-graders who attend Title I schools. Title I is a federal program that provides funding to schools with high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families.
“Our Board of Supervisors have challenged us to make Henrico County drown proof,” Vithoulkas said. “This Y will operate the facility with the hope that every second-grader in the county will learn how to swim.”
In February 2019, Henrico supervisors approved the development project. In a public-private partnership with the YMCA of Greater Richmond, the county paid the $10 million tab while the YMCA oversaw construction. The YMCA will manage and operate the facility under a 20-year lease.
The 20,000-square-foot facility features an eight-lane, 25-yard pool, a family spray area, a warm-water instructional pool and a water slide.
The facility opens to the public Friday.
The aquatic center will be open to the public through memberships, daily rates and special events. Local swim team practices, regional meets, community events and public youth summer camps will be hosted at the facility. All Henrico residents will be able to visit the aquatic center for free on select hours on Saturdays and Sundays.