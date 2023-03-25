Henrico County families flocked to Deep Run Park & Recreation Center on Saturday to celebrate all things agriculture during the county's second annual Farm Graze event.

Farm Graze is a means to celebrate March 21, which is National Agriculture Day. Children from across the county were invited to engage with all things farming, science and education.

Despite rainy weather spoiling some of the outdoor activities, regional organizations were able to showcase their educational programming inside the recreation center.

Parents and students went booth to booth, learning about bees, baby chicks, rabbits and even snakes as they embraced the cultural significance of the agriculture industry.

The free event was organized by the Henrico 4-H Youth Development program, a cooperative that encourages youth ages 5 to 18 to participate in enriching activities that emphasize 4-H's "learning by doing" philosophy.

Henrico's program incorporates research-based information from Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech and Virginia State University.

Last year, the county's 4-H program had more than 6,000 youth enrolled in 4-H programming and 175 youth and adult volunteers. This year, 4-H's Carter Humphries said the support has not slowed a bit.

"What's really special is that we're really youth-led," Humphries said. "It's not just me taking the lead, it's finding volunteers to help us lead so they can grow in their interests and expertise."

In addition to live animals, Humphries said this year’s event showcased several opportunities for families to learn more about the science of agriculture.

Such local organizations as Henrico Extension, Master Gardeners, Keep Henrico Beautiful, the West End Farmers Market, RVA City Bees, Henrico County Public Library and Henrico Recreation & Parks exhibited crafts and activities for children to take part in.

Youth were given a passport book of activities to complete by visiting the various exhibitors, with prizes awarded for the first 100 turned in.

Farm Graze also collected donations for the Henrico Animal Shelter, including used towels and blankets, treats for dogs, toys for cats, and dry kibble and formula for kittens.

During the festivities, a representative from NextEra Energy Resources LLC presented a $1,000 check to 4-H agents Humphries and Kendra Young in support of their continued efforts in the community.

"You know we have everyone from teachers, high schoolers, parents and other club volunteers here today just to support us," Humphries said. "I think that shows us that everyone in the county sees just how important this program is to our youth."