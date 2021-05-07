Henry D. Ward Elementary student and family surprise teachers, thanking them for their kindness when she had cancer

Kayla Johnson-Brakett felt an emptiness in her heart when she had to leave Henry D. Ward elementary this school year after a cancer diagnosis. Her school days were replaced with chemotherapy, doctor’s appointments, and virtual learning.
On Friday afternoon, her heart was full. Kayla went back to the school for the first time all year to thank her teachers and school staff for their support.
“I feel really grateful that I’m actually able to come here and see them [my teachers] and give them hugs,” Kayla said. “I felt empty in a part of my heart and then coming back here filled that heart up.”
In the fall of 2020, Kayla, 11, was diagnosed with large B-cell lymphoma. By December, Kayla entered into remission.
Despite not having step step a foot inside Henry Ward for her fifth-grade year, Kayla has kept in touch with her current and past teachers and school staff. A set of Henry Ward teachers and school staff visited Kayla, wrote notes, and called her to check-in and support her until she got better.
Her teachers brought her hand sanitizer, perfume, and Chapstick, and Kayla said with a smile, her favorite candy, Snickers, and other chocolate. In a rainbow pouch that says “Positive Vibes,” another gift from her teachers, Kayla puts her candy in it, to protect it from any sticky fingers.
Kayla’s grandfather, Richmond Fire Department Captain Greg Johnson, wanted to return the Henry Ward teachers’ kindness they had extended to his granddaughter. The 16 teachers had put together wish lists of their favorite things like candy, snacks, drinks not knowing why. Johnson took the wish lists and gave gift bags to the teachers on Friday and a plaque with their name on it and a phrase that said:
“My life is so blessed with some of the most amazing people,
Thank you for being part of my journey.”
“I want the world to know what you all did,” Johnson said. “And on Sundays, we get that call from the principal [Tiffany Chatman] talking about Henry D. Ward Elementary School. It is truly a family and we are so blessed to have been part of your family.”
As the teachers walked outside to the surprise Friday, Kayla raced up to hug Sherrie Chase, the school’s family advocate. The two hugged and couldn’t stop smiling.
Before the pandemic, each day Kayla came to school she received a morning hug from Chase. It was their morning routine until it wasn’t any longer.
“I’m beyond happy. I can’t even put a measure on it,” Chase said. “You know how you’re just so happy and you just float the rest of the day?”
Erin Ewing, Kayla’s fifth-grade teacher, walked Kayla all around the school, starting off with her classroom. Kayla, who has only seen the classroom through a computer screen, remarked on the window behind Ewing’s desk, Kayla likes the view.
“It really feels great to be back in this school because it brings back so many memories,” Kayla said; memories of being dropped off each morning by her grandmother and at the end of the day getting on the bus and chatting with all her friends.
Ewing remembered going to visit Kayla and how, while it lifted Kayla’s spirits it also lifted all of the teachers'. Kayla told them funny stories and made jokes.
“She’s just the most positive person I’ve ever met,” Ewing said. “I’m really fortunate to be her teacher this year.”