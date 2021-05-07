Henry D. Ward Elementary student and family surprise teachers, thanking them for their kindness when she had cancer

Kayla’s grandfather, Richmond Fire Department Captain Greg Johnson, wanted to return the Henry Ward teachers’ kindness they had extended to his granddaughter. The 16 teachers had put together wish lists of their favorite things like candy, snacks, drinks not knowing why. Johnson took the wish lists and gave gift bags to the teachers on Friday and a plaque with their name on it and a phrase that said:

“My life is so blessed with some of the most amazing people,

Thank you for being part of my journey.”

“I want the world to know what you all did,” Johnson said. “And on Sundays, we get that call from the principal [Tiffany Chatman] talking about Henry D. Ward Elementary School. It is truly a family and we are so blessed to have been part of your family.”

As the teachers walked outside to the surprise Friday, Kayla raced up to hug Sherrie Chase, the school’s family advocate. The two hugged and couldn’t stop smiling.

Before the pandemic, each day Kayla came to school she received a morning hug from Chase. It was their morning routine until it wasn’t any longer.

“I’m beyond happy. I can’t even put a measure on it,” Chase said. “You know how you’re just so happy and you just float the rest of the day?”