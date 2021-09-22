Her grandfather's World War I field binoculars come home

As the organization does in all cases, a team of volunteers researched the name, traced the veteran’s service and then delved into family history, trying to find the next of kin. Often, initial calls from the group, alerting descendants they want to return items from their loved one’s military service, are greeted with skepticism.

“They often think it’s a scam when they get a message from me,” Allen said with laugh.

Cpt. Albert Richardson "Bert" Montague served with the 309th Engineers in WW1. He and his wife, Jennie, who lived in Evanston, Ill., had two daughters, one of whom settled in Massachusetts, which is where Hall grew up. A medical sonographer, Hall moved to Richmond 28 years ago to work in the transplant program at what is now VCU Medical Center.

Her grandfather was a civil engineer, but Hall knows nothing of his military service other than he was a captain. Hall, 68, was 15 when he died in the late 1960s, a month after her grandmother died. His heart, she is sure, was broken.

Despite his Midwestern life, Montague’s family had roots in Southwest Virginia.