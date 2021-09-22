Her grandfather's World War I field binoculars come home

Her grandfather has been gone more than 50 years, but Bronwen Hall has a good reason today to think of him fondly once more:
His field binoculars from his Army service in World War I.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Hall, a resident of Richmond, of having her grandfather's binoculars, something she didn't even know was missing.
Hall received the binoculars on Wednesday during a visit from Erin Faith Allen, operations director of Purple Heart Reunited, a nonprofit that specializes in returning lost or stolen medals of valor – and other artifacts -- to veterans and military families at no cost.
Often, the Vermont-based organization acquires the items when people find military things they want to return to their rightful owners, perform an online search for “What do I do with lost Purple Hearts” -- or something along those lines -- and Purple Hearts Reunited comes up prominently among the answers.
The binoculars, though, arrived in a different manner.
While in Montana researching a book about an Army infantry company from World War II, Allen and Purple Hearts Reunited founder Zac Fike visited the daughter of one of the soldiers who opened a long-shut trunk of her father's military paraphernalia. Among the items inside were the binoculars from a war that pre-dated the soldier's service. On the bottom of the case, they found a name: "A.R. Montague" and addresses in Chicago and Evanston.
As the organization does in all cases, a team of volunteers researched the name, traced the veteran’s service and then delved into family history, trying to find the next of kin. Often, initial calls from the group, alerting descendants they want to return items from their loved one’s military service, are greeted with skepticism.
“They often think it’s a scam when they get a message from me,” Allen said with laugh.
Cpt. Albert Richardson "Bert" Montague served with the 309th Engineers in WW1. He and his wife, Jennie, who lived in Evanston, Ill., had two daughters, one of whom settled in Massachusetts, which is where Hall grew up. A medical sonographer, Hall moved to Richmond 28 years ago to work in the transplant program at what is now VCU Medical Center.
Her grandfather was a civil engineer, but Hall knows nothing of his military service other than he was a captain. Hall, 68, was 15 when he died in the late 1960s, a month after her grandmother died. His heart, she is sure, was broken.
Despite his Midwestern life, Montague’s family had roots in Southwest Virginia.
Hall is glad to have the binoculars, which join a prized cane she has from a more distant grandfather, also named Albert Richardson Montague, who was an officer in the Union Army during the Civil War, because her grandfather was “a really nice man."
“We didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him, but it brings back memories of him and my grandmother,” she said.
Also during her visit to the Richmond area, Allen delivered several items to the Chesterfield Historical Society that had belonged to Sgt. William V. Archer, who was born in Chesterfield County and served with the 117th Trench Mortar Battery, 42nd ‘Rainbow’ Infantry Division in WWI. Purple Hearts Reunited was unable to find any next of kin for Archer, so it donated his dog tags, ID bracelet, crucifixes and French souvenir cards to the historical society, where it previously had donated Archer’s Purple Heart.
Since being established in 2012, Purple Hearts Reunited has returned the service medals of more than 200 veterans and is currently working on over 300 lost medals that need a home. When a veteran or family cannot be found, a "home of honor," such as a military museum, is located for the items.
"It's typically medals," Allen said. "But we can return anything that has a name on it."
