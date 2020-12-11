'Her ideas were quietly groundbreaking': Martha Norris Gilbert dies at 82

Martha Norris Gilbert, Virginia’s chief advocate for children, who also left a lasting legacy at one of Richmond’s foremost performing arts organizations, died this month. She was 82.

Gilbert was the director of Virginia’s Department for Children from 1982 to 1991. Through her work, Virginia offered childcare assistance to families making less than the median income and expanded preschool options for those at risk. Her work at the state level was an extension of a lifetime dedicated to helping children, particularly those living in poverty or without a stable home life.

“What is exciting about this job is I get images of the children I have known as I work on the different issues," she told the Times-Dispatch in 1991. “I have personally known pregnant teen-agers. I have known the fear they have had.”

“When I deal with the juvenile justice issue, I have known children who have skirted the law. Nearly all of these children were able to get back on track because they had adults who were able to make an investment in them.”

"When we talk about running away, I know the runaway. If you name any of the problems, I've known the children. I know the pain of poverty very definitely. When I work here, I've thought about those children and their life circumstances,” she said.