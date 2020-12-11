'Her ideas were quietly groundbreaking': Martha Norris Gilbert dies at 82

Martha Norris Gilbert, Virginia’s chief advocate for children, who also left a lasting legacy at one of Richmond’s foremost performing arts organizations, died this month. She was 82.
Gilbert was the director of Virginia’s Department for Children from 1982 to 1991. Through her work, Virginia offered childcare assistance to families making less than the median income and expanded preschool options for those at risk. Her work at the state level was an extension of a lifetime dedicated to helping children, particularly those living in poverty or without a stable home life.
“What is exciting about this job is I get images of the children I have known as I work on the different issues," she told the Times-Dispatch in 1991. “I have personally known pregnant teen-agers. I have known the fear they have had.”
“When I deal with the juvenile justice issue, I have known children who have skirted the law. Nearly all of these children were able to get back on track because they had adults who were able to make an investment in them.”
"When we talk about running away, I know the runaway. If you name any of the problems, I've known the children. I know the pain of poverty very definitely. When I work here, I've thought about those children and their life circumstances,” she said.
Beyond her professional career, Gilbert sat on the board of Theater IV, a forerunner to the Virginia Repertory Theatre. She served as its first African American board chair in 1996 and 1997, blazing a trail among major performing arts organizations in the region, said Phil Whiteway, its managing director.
During her stint on the board, Whiteway credits Gilbert with breathing new life into the Richmond Boys Choir by recruiting Irving B. Taylor, a Verizon executive, to lead it. The choir gave dozens of children each year an outlet to learn and perform music, Taylor said in an interview. Gilbert never received her proper due for the idea, he added.
“She was always looking for ways to get the arts out into the community,” Taylor said. “Her ideas were quietly groundbreaking.”
Born in 1938, Gilbert was raised in Kilmarnock, Virginia, the youngest of nine children. Her father, Dr. Morgan E. Norris, was the first Black physician in the Northern Neck. He led an effort to build the first multi-room, brick school building for Black children in the area. It was named in his honor.
“He always encouraged us to try to do something for somebody else,” Gilbert told the Times-Dispatch in 1991.
Her mother, Theresita, was the first Black home economics teacher in Richmond schools, according to her obituary. After marrying, she became a homemaker, organist at the family’s church in the Northern Neck and community worker.
Gilbert was an alumna of Hampton Institute, now Hampton University, where she was chosen as Miss Hampton her senior year. After graduating in 1958, she went on to work for schools and youth programs in New York City for more than two decades before returning to Virginia.
When budget woes forced state leaders to shutter the department she led, Gilbert moved into a position with the Department of Education as a specialist focused on developmental programs. She left state government for a post with Powhatan County in 1996.
A cancer diagnosis cut her career short in 2000. Through her own battle with the disease, Gilbert supported and mentored other people inflicted with it, in what her family said became a passion.
Gilbert was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Gilbert. She is survived by her brother, James E.C. Norris, M.D. (Motoko) of New York City; step-daughter, Dina Gilbert of Charlotte, North Carolina; godson, David Randolph, of Richmond; nine nieces and nephews; 13 grand nieces and grand nephews; one great-grand nephew; two great- grandnieces; many cousins and friends.
A graveside service was held Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Kilmarnock, and a memorial service will be held in 2021.
