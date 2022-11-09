Here are the road closures, no parking zones for Saturday's Richmond Marathon 🏃‍♀️ 👟

Street closures are other restrictions are planned Saturday for the Richmond Marathon.

Vehicles parked along the race course will be towed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Detours are from 10 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Scroll down for a map of the closures.

The following streets will be closed or modified during the designated times:



10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday

Tredegar Street between Fifth and Seventh streets

Fifth Street from CoStar entrance to Tredegar Street

4-9 a.m. Saturday

Southbound Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad Street and Monument Avenue

West Grace Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Allen Avenue.

4-10 a.m. Saturday

Broad Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 10th Street

Westbound Grove Avenue between Westmoreland Avenue and Maple Street

Maple Avenue between Grove Avenue and River/Cary Street Road

Westbound Monument Avenue between North Mulberry Avenue and Chantilly Street

North Mulberry Street between West Broad and West Grace streets

River Road/Cary Street Road between Maple/Libbie Avenue and Three Chopt Road

Westmoreland Street between Monument and Grove Avenue

4-11 a.m. Saturday

Bellevue Avenue between Hermitage Road and Bryan Park

Brookland Parkway (both sides) between Hermitage Road and Loxley Road

Crestwood Road between Pope Avenue and Fauquier Avenue

Huguenot Road between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Road

4 a.m.-noon Saturday

Longview Drive between Scottview Drive and Wallowa Road

North Sixth Street between East Broad and Grace Streets

Riverside Drive between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Drive

Scottview Drive between Riverside Drive and Longview Drive

Wallowa Road between Longview and Windsorview Drive

Windsorview Drive between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Avenue

4 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Belvidere (1/Southbound Lane) between Lee Bride and West Main Street

Cowardin Avenue (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Avenue and Lee Bridge

Forest Hill Avenue (Westbound) between Windsorview Drive and Semmes Avenue

Lee Bridge (2/Southbound Lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Avenue

Semmes Avenue (Westbound) between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue/Roanoke Avenue

4 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

West Main Street between Belvidere and Arthur Ashe Boulevard

4 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Northbound) between West Cary Street and Hermitage Road

Brook Road (Southbound) between Fauquier Avenue and North Lombardy Street

East Franklin Street between North Second and North Sixth streets

Fauquier Avenue (North and Southbound sides) between Crestwood and Brook Roads

Hermitage Road (Northbound) between North Laburnum and Pope Avenue

North Third Street between East Broad and Main Streets

North Lombardy Street between Brook Road and West Grace Street

Pope Avenue between Hermitage and Crestwood Roads

4 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday

Grace Street between North Allen Avenue and North Fourth Street

4 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday

Fifth Street between East Grace and Bragg Streets

Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/Second Street connector

10 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday

South Fifth Street between Bragg and Tredegar streets

South Fifth Street between Byrd and Bragg Streets

Tredegar Street between South Seventh Street and Brown’s Island/Second Street Connector

Officers will be posted at the following intersections from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday: