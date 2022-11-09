Here are the road closures, no parking zones for Saturday's Richmond Marathon 🏃‍♀️ 👟

Street closures are other restrictions are planned Saturday for the Richmond Marathon.
Vehicles parked along the race course will be towed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday.
Detours are from 10 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Scroll down for a map of the closures.
The following streets will be closed or modified during the designated times:
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday
- Tredegar Street between Fifth and Seventh streets
- Fifth Street from CoStar entrance to Tredegar Street
- Southbound Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad Street and Monument Avenue
- West Grace Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Allen Avenue.
- Broad Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 10th Street
- Westbound Grove Avenue between Westmoreland Avenue and Maple Street
- Maple Avenue between Grove Avenue and River/Cary Street Road
- Westbound Monument Avenue between North Mulberry Avenue and Chantilly Street
- North Mulberry Street between West Broad and West Grace streets
- River Road/Cary Street Road between Maple/Libbie Avenue and Three Chopt Road
- Westmoreland Street between Monument and Grove Avenue
- Bellevue Avenue between Hermitage Road and Bryan Park
- Brookland Parkway (both sides) between Hermitage Road and Loxley Road
- Crestwood Road between Pope Avenue and Fauquier Avenue
- Huguenot Road between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Road
- Longview Drive between Scottview Drive and Wallowa Road
- North Sixth Street between East Broad and Grace Streets
- Riverside Drive between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Drive
- Scottview Drive between Riverside Drive and Longview Drive
- Wallowa Road between Longview and Windsorview Drive
- Windsorview Drive between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Avenue
- Belvidere (1/Southbound Lane) between Lee Bride and West Main Street
- Cowardin Avenue (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Avenue and Lee Bridge
- Forest Hill Avenue (Westbound) between Windsorview Drive and Semmes Avenue
- Lee Bridge (2/Southbound Lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Avenue
- Semmes Avenue (Westbound) between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue/Roanoke Avenue
- West Main Street between Belvidere and Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Northbound) between West Cary Street and Hermitage Road
- Brook Road (Southbound) between Fauquier Avenue and North Lombardy Street
- East Franklin Street between North Second and North Sixth streets
- Fauquier Avenue (North and Southbound sides) between Crestwood and Brook Roads
- Hermitage Road (Northbound) between North Laburnum and Pope Avenue
- North Third Street between East Broad and Main Streets
- North Lombardy Street between Brook Road and West Grace Street
- Pope Avenue between Hermitage and Crestwood Roads
- Grace Street between North Allen Avenue and North Fourth Street
- Fifth Street between East Grace and Bragg Streets
- Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/Second Street connector
- South Fifth Street between Bragg and Tredegar streets
- South Fifth Street between Byrd and Bragg Streets
- Tredegar Street between South Seventh Street and Brown’s Island/Second Street Connector
Officers will be posted at the following intersections from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday:
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Monument Avenue
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Park Avenue/Patterson Avenue
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Grove Avenue
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Kensington Avenue
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Robin Hood Road
- Hermitage Road at Westwood Avenue
- Hermitage Road at West Laburnum Avenue
- Brook Road at West Laburnum Avenue
- Brook Road at Westwood Avenue
- Brook Road at Brookland Parkway
- Brook Road at Overbrook Road
- Lombardy Street at West Leigh Street
- Monument Avenue at North Thompson Street
- Monument Avenue at North Hamilton Street
- Monument Avenue at Malvern Avenue
- Grove Avenue at Libbie Avenue
- Forest Hill Avenue at Westover Hills Boulevard
- South Belvidere Street at Spring Street
- South Belvidere Street at Idlewood Avenue
- South Belvidere Street at West Canal Street
- South Belvidere Street at West Cary Street
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Ryan Mills of Raleigh, N.C., ran 70 to 80 miles per week in preparing for his victory Saturday in the VCU Health Richmond Marathon . He was timed in 2:28:49.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Michael Harlow, Richmond,VA, crosses the finish line during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way to the finish line during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners take moments to themselves after the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Caroline Hentzen of Charlottesville wins the women’s title in VCU Health Richmond Marathon as her husband, Michael Marsella, follows her on Saturday morning.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Sommer Harris (right) embraces her friend, Sophia King, after she came in third in the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way down broad street during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way to the finish line during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Annmarie Tuxbury, Barkhamsted,CT, makes her way down Franklin Street during the Carmax Richmond Half Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia. Tuxbury won the Half Marathon.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way to the finish line during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way down broad street during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way to the finish line during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Anthony Crawford watches runners make their way down Broad street during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
A runner make their way down 5th street during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Stuart Harrison of Chapel Hill, N.C., embraces his wife, Margarita, after finishing the Carmax Richmond Half Marathon with their daughter, Maddie, on Saturday.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Ryan Mills of Raleigh, N.C., ran 70 to 80 miles per week in preparing for his victory Saturday in the VCU Health Richmond Marathon . He was timed in 2:28:49.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Michael Harlow, Richmond,VA, crosses the finish line during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way to the finish line during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners take moments to themselves after the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Caroline Hentzen of Charlottesville wins the women’s title in VCU Health Richmond Marathon as her husband, Michael Marsella, follows her on Saturday morning.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Sommer Harris (right) embraces her friend, Sophia King, after she came in third in the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way down broad street during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way to the finish line during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Annmarie Tuxbury, Barkhamsted,CT, makes her way down Franklin Street during the Carmax Richmond Half Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia. Tuxbury won the Half Marathon.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way to the finish line during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way down broad street during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Runners make their way to the finish line during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Anthony Crawford watches runners make their way down Broad street during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
A runner make their way down 5th street during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at in Richmond, Virginia.
20211114_SPO_MARATHON
Stuart Harrison of Chapel Hill, N.C., embraces his wife, Margarita, after finishing the Carmax Richmond Half Marathon with their daughter, Maddie, on Saturday.