Here are the secrets of nature's headbanger

We asked our friends at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville to spotlight something fascinating about our state. All hail nature's headbangers!
Woodpeckers
Ever have a bad day and feel like you're repeatedly hitting your head against a wall? That's simply routine for woodpeckers – as in, 16 mph ... face first ... thousands of times!
Pounding away: Virginia is home to eight species of woodpeckers that hammer at trees and other woody objects to find food, construct nest cavities and advertise their presence to other woodpeckers (a process called drumming). Woodpeckers love dead and dying trees that are easy to bore holes in and have plenty of insect larvae to eat.
No pain, no gain: The birds have several unique adaptations that allow them to rapidly strike hard objects with tremendous force – and to do so without damaging their brains (in the form of concussions and “shaken baby” syndrome) and eyes (retinal detachments).
Numbskulls, sort of: Woodpeckers have skulls made of thick, spongy bone. In combination with elastic cartilage at the base of their bills, this spongy bone provides a sort of cushion to their brains when they strike an object.
That's a wrap: In addition, woodpeckers have extraordinarily long tongues that literally wrap around their skulls. These "slings" essentially function as shock absorbers.
Sharp tongue: Having long tongues is an added bonus when it comes to feeding, because it allows the birds to probe deeply into the holes they have drilled. Barbs on the tip of the tongue allow many woodpeckers to impale insects when they locate them.
Bill protection: Cells on the end of a woodpecker's bill replace material that is lost to hammering. This keeps the bill strong, resilient and sharp.
A striking example: Pileated woodpeckers (Drycopus pileatus) are one of Virginia's most attractive species, with large black and white bodies (perhaps 16 to 20 inches in length) that are adorned by red crests. High-speed photography has documented their strike mechanism: They can hammer at an incredible G-force of up to 1200 with each blow. That's equivalent to hitting a wall at 16 mph.
Lots of energy: Along with that force, pileated woodpeckers strike at an amazing rate – up to 20 times per second. And they do this up to 12,000 times per day!
In Virginia: In addition to pileated woodpeckers, the species in Virginia are the red-cockaded woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, downy woodpecker, Northern flickers, red-headed woodpecker, red-bellied woodpecker and yellow-bellied sapsuckers.
For more about Virginia's natural history, visit vmnh.net.