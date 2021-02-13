Here are the secrets of nature's headbanger

We asked our friends at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville to spotlight something fascinating about our state. All hail nature's headbangers!

Woodpeckers

Ever have a bad day and feel like you're repeatedly hitting your head against a wall? That's simply routine for woodpeckers – as in, 16 mph ... face first ... thousands of times!

Pounding away: Virginia is home to eight species of woodpeckers that hammer at trees and other woody objects to find food, construct nest cavities and advertise their presence to other woodpeckers (a process called drumming). Woodpeckers love dead and dying trees that are easy to bore holes in and have plenty of insect larvae to eat.

No pain, no gain: The birds have several unique adaptations that allow them to rapidly strike hard objects with tremendous force – and to do so without damaging their brains (in the form of concussions and “shaken baby” syndrome) and eyes (retinal detachments).

Numbskulls, sort of: Woodpeckers have skulls made of thick, spongy bone. In combination with elastic cartilage at the base of their bills, this spongy bone provides a sort of cushion to their brains when they strike an object.