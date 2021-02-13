Here in Richmond, a curiosity about one of America's Founding Fathers

On the morning of May 25, 1806, in Wythe’s yellow frame home at the corner of Fifth and Grace streets downtown, George Wythe Sweeney Jr. – who lived with his great-uncle at the time – poured arsenic into the breakfast coffee that had been prepared for the household.

Murder was on Sweeney's mind: He wanted to eliminate two African Americans named in Wythe’s will, who were to receive a portion of Wythe’s estate. If Sweeney outlived them, he would receive their share.

The toxic coffee made its way upstairs to Wythe's bedroom. Wythe became ill and died within two weeks – but not before revising his will to disinherit Sweeney, whom Wythe accused of murder. A boy of African heritage died within days. Wythe’s housekeeper, a former slave whom he had freed, was injured by the poison but lived a number of years after the incident.

In a miscarriage of justice, Sweeney went free due to a botched autopsy and a law disqualifying individuals with African blood from testifying in court against a white person – even if they were witnesses to a crime.