Here in Richmond, a curiosity about one of America's Founding Fathers

Suzanne Munson, author of the George Wythe biography "Jefferson’s Godfather: The Man Behind the Man," reveals a curiosity about one of America's Founding Fathers.
George Wythe marker
(1922)
George Wythe is the only signer of the Declaration of Independence who is buried in Richmond – and the only signer to be murdered. But if you visit his Church Hill grave, you might not find him in that exact spot.
Wythe, a native of modern-day Hampton who moved to Richmond in 1791, was buried with highest honors in St. John’s Church yard in June 1806. An obelisk just outside the church’s western doorway commemorates his remarkable life. Mentor to Jefferson and other early leaders, Wythe – a jurist and, at the College of William & Mary, America's first law professor – is one of the most influential teachers in the nation’s history.
But the granite gravestone, which was installed in 1922, might not mark his actual resting place: Wythe's bones, among others, were probably displaced when a graveyard wall collapsed in 1894. The scattered remains were scooped up and reburied beneath the church.
Wythe’s death at age 79 was a huge scandal in early 19th-century Virginia. After a career of public service to the state and nation, he died of rat poisoning at the hand of a deranged great-nephew who was looking for an early inheritance.
On the morning of May 25, 1806, in Wythe’s yellow frame home at the corner of Fifth and Grace streets downtown, George Wythe Sweeney Jr. – who lived with his great-uncle at the time – poured arsenic into the breakfast coffee that had been prepared for the household.
Murder was on Sweeney's mind: He wanted to eliminate two African Americans named in Wythe’s will, who were to receive a portion of Wythe’s estate. If Sweeney outlived them, he would receive their share.
The toxic coffee made its way upstairs to Wythe's bedroom. Wythe became ill and died within two weeks – but not before revising his will to disinherit Sweeney, whom Wythe accused of murder. A boy of African heritage died within days. Wythe’s housekeeper, a former slave whom he had freed, was injured by the poison but lived a number of years after the incident.
In a miscarriage of justice, Sweeney went free due to a botched autopsy and a law disqualifying individuals with African blood from testifying in court against a white person – even if they were witnesses to a crime.
Today, St. John’s Church is best known as the site of Patrick Henry’s “liberty or death” oration on March 23, 1775. A senior statesman held in high regard, Wythe was at the historic gathering – where he called for a militia of 10,000 Virginians to oppose British oppression.
Wythe was also a groundbreaking jurist and abolitionist. He was the first and only judge to rule slavery illegal based on the 1776 Virginia Declaration of Rights – it was among his last acts before his death in 1806. His ruling was overturned by a higher court, but it was Wythe’s principled stab at the evil institution.