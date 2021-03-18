Here's how Asian communities in Virginia can access support, and where others can help

Fear, outrage, grief and unsurprised. These were among the feelings shared on social media platforms across Asian and Asian American communities after an Atlanta shooting that killed eight people in Asian-owned businesses. Six of them were Asian women, a group that has historically been objectified and harassed at higher rates yet made invisible.

Only four of their names - Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Julie Park; Park Hyeon Jeong - are currently known. The gunman, who is white, also killed Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, and Paul Andre Michels, 54.

The raw emotions follow a year of intensified anti-Asian attacks that a Stop AAPI Hate report said jumped to 3,800 incidents throughout the pandemic. Almost 50 were in Virginia, though even this is likely an undercount.

For elders, the violence in the past year has been more pronounced. Among women, it's only worsened.

But these communities reeling from anti-Asian tragedies and xenophobia is not new. The Page Act of 1875 legally denied Chinese women entry into the U.S. The 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act would later ban Chinese men. More than 100,000 Japanese Americans were sent to internment camps during World War II.