Here's how Richmond voters will cast early in-person ballots later this month

Richmond city voters who chose to vote early and in-person for this fall’s general election may notice a slight change in the process when they cast their ballot.
Rather than simply filling out a paper sheet, voters will use a machine to select their preferred candidate and print out their ballot.
Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer said the new voting process is intended to comply with a new state law requiring local election offices to report the local precinct of each person who decides to vote absentee or early.
“With this new law on the books, one of the things I find encouraging about it is, it will allow people who maybe have skepticism” about the results to see how vote totals break down all at once, rather than a late dump of the absentee votes, Balmer said.
“A precinct might have 2,000 votes, but the [central absentee precinct] might have 20,000 or 50,000 votes,” he said. “Those votes are usually reported later at night.”
The new requirement is based on legislation that passed with bipartisan approval in the General Assembly earlier this year. Balmer said he finds that reassuring, “especially” following the criticisms and doubts that were raised following the 2020 presidential election.
Balmer said that the process for voting by mail will remain largely the same.
“We are in the process of getting those ballots ready to be mailed to our voters,” he said. “In fact, that is something that is all (voter) registrars across the state of are doing now.”
Voter Russell Endres checks in with election officer, and his wife, Kristina Vadas at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Voter Emily Corcoran and her daughter Fiadh, 1, check in with election officer Annette Brinkley at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chief Officer of Elections Rounchey Edmundson cleans voting stations at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. The polling place had seen 102 voters by 8:08am. Edmundson has been volunteering as an election officer for over 20 years. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Election officer Craig Stein cleans pens for voters at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. The polling place had seen 119 voters by 7:40am. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Election page Fabiha Tahsin, age 16 and a junior at Tucker High School, shows people where to enter to vote at Tucker High School Tuesday, November 2, 2021. It is the first year the precinct has been in the new school.
Officer of the Election Hailey Zenger gives a ballot ticket to voter Jamie Smith at the Tucker High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021. It is the first year the precinct has been in the new school.
On Election Day, a pedestrian walked by an anti-casino display along West Grace Street by the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in Richmond. The city’s referendum for a casino failed with 51% of voters opposed to the project.
A pedestrian walking in Richmond passed by signs urging voters to support a proposed casino in November. State Sen. Joe Morrissey has drafted legislation that would bar the city from holding another vote on the casino.
Voters cast ballots around Richmond and surrounding counties.
Voters cast ballots at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Voters cast ballots Tuesday at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, which grew by 50,000 residents and is redrawing its voting districts.
Voter Emily Corcoran and her daughter Fiadh, 1, check in with election officer Annette Brinkley at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kim Weitzel gets her sticker after voting at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cameron Clark casts his vote at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Election officer Craig Stein cleans pens for voters at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. The polling place had seen 119 voters by 7:40am. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
First-time election officer Monique Jones hands out stickers to voters at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Aine Corcoran, 2, waits while her dad, Kevin Corcoran, votes at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Paulyn Ocampo votes at the Islamic Center precinct in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Campaign posters are posted outside the Tucker High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021. It is the first year the precinct has been in the new school.
(L-R) Logan King and Leah King, who both turned 18 on October 23rd, voted for the first time Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Erika Hoffman, assistant chief of the Stonehouse-C precinct, stands ready to assist voters as they line up at Stonehouse Elementary School in James City County Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
"Future Voter" stickers were available at the Stonehouse Elementary School precinct in James City County Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Election Officers Linda Coughlan, right, and Amy Moretz handed out ballots at the Highland Springs High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Election Officer Coleen Covelli works at the Highland Springs High School's precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Mia Jones looks over her ballot as she votes at the Highland Springs High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Election Officer Linda Coughlan hands Shanika Jackson a ballot at the Highland Springs High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
(L-R) Andres Rowe and Grace Bryan vote at the VCU Institute of Contemporary Art Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Andres Claudio votes at Main Street Station Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
A pedestrian walks by campaign signs along East Main Street outside Main Street Station Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
A pedestrian walks by signs supporting the casino along East Main Street outside Main Street Station Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
People vote at Main Street Station Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
People vote at Main Street Station Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Officers of the Election Clara Russell and Charles Lee work the ballot table at the Main Street Station precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Hanover voting
Voters cast ballots Tuesday at Atlee High School in Hanover County. Glenn Youngkin carried Hanover by 21,000 votes.