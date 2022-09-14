Here's how Richmond voters will cast early in-person ballots later this month

Richmond city voters who chose to vote early and in-person for this fall’s general election may notice a slight change in the process when they cast their ballot.

Rather than simply filling out a paper sheet, voters will use a machine to select their preferred candidate and print out their ballot.

Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer said the new voting process is intended to comply with a new state law requiring local election offices to report the local precinct of each person who decides to vote absentee or early.

“With this new law on the books, one of the things I find encouraging about it is, it will allow people who maybe have skepticism” about the results to see how vote totals break down all at once, rather than a late dump of the absentee votes, Balmer said.

“A precinct might have 2,000 votes, but the [central absentee precinct] might have 20,000 or 50,000 votes,” he said. “Those votes are usually reported later at night.”

The new requirement is based on legislation that passed with bipartisan approval in the General Assembly earlier this year. Balmer said he finds that reassuring, “especially” following the criticisms and doubts that were raised following the 2020 presidential election.

Balmer said that the process for voting by mail will remain largely the same.

“We are in the process of getting those ballots ready to be mailed to our voters,” he said. “In fact, that is something that is all (voter) registrars across the state of are doing now.”

The only race on Richmond city ballots this year will be U.S. House District 4, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin will again face Republican challenger Leon Benjamin Sr.

Early voting in Richmond begins Sept. 23 and ends Oct. 30 at the Richmond Office of Elections, City Hall and the Hickory Hill Community Center.