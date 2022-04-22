Here's how to see Sen. Bernie Sanders at Unity Fest on Sunday

Sen. Bennie Sanders is headed to The National in Richmond this Sunday to rally with organizers and employees who fought to unionize five local Starbucks in the area.
On Tuesday, five stores in the Richmond area voted overwhelmingly in favor for union representation. Unity Fest is the culmination and celebration of their efforts locally and those across the country.
Employees at five Starbucks coffee stores in the Richmond area have voted overwhelmingly for…
Virginia Diamond, president of Northern Virginia Labor Federation, helped organize the event alongside the newly formed unions. She said the show starts at 12 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.
Tickets are free, but they're first come first serve at the door. In addition to Sanders, former 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is set to speak at 3 p.m.
The National reaches full capacity at 1,500, people, according to Diamond. She said she expects the venue to reach capacity before 6 p.m. when Sanders is set to speak.
"We're hoping that you know, by the time Bernie speaks that we'll be at capacity, but [there's] not too many people that can't get in," Diamond said Friday.
Diamond said those who want to get in should stand in line as early as they're able. The National is located on the 700 block of east Broad Street and they require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result in order to gain entry.
Full details on The National's COVID policies and requirements can be read on their
website as well as a full list of performers.
Top five weekend events: Monument Ave. 10K, Blues & Brews in the Bottom & Unity Fest with Bernie Sanders
Richmond Restaurant Week
Through Sunday
Flash the bat signal, bang the giant gong and tell the guy with the alphorn from the Ricola commercials to take a good, long breath. Richmond Restaurant Week is back! With 30-plus locally owned eateries participating from all across RVA, Restaurant Week is ready to pack in diners for a delicious meal for a good cause. You know the drill: Grab a three-course prix fixe meal, and $5.22 gets donated to Feed More. It’s a great way to sample the new “it” spot or yet another reason to visit your old haunt. $35.22 per meal. Locations all across the Richmond area.
rrweek.com
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
New dance troupe at The Hippodrome
Thursday
“Love is blind,” Chaucer once mused. “Love is a battlefield,” Pat Benatar purred into a microphone. Love, actually, is a lot. And now, “Love is Crazy,” is the title of the debut performance from Richmond’s newest professional dance troupe: The Landing. The show, to be held at The Hippodrome Theater, reveals “a variety of stages and feelings love gifts and haunts us with,” according to the company. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 6:30 p.m. 528 N. Second St. $25-$50. (804) 802-2571 or
thelandingrva.org/events
Lauren Czajkowski Gareau
Monument Avenue 10K
Saturday
It’s a Richmonder’s rite of passage (several rites, actually): completing your first 10K, cheering on runners from the sideline with a red Solo cup in hand, and possibly even accepting a mimosa from the extended hand of a stranger while running the race somewhere around the 5-mile mark. The Monument 10K, which is a top 15 biggest 10K in the nation, returns to its namesake location with much fanfare. 8:30 a.m. Broad and Harrison streets. $30-$65. (804) 285-9495 or
www.sportsbackers.org
2018, ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch/
Unity Fest
Sunday
When workers organize for better benefits and wages, it’s music to Bernie Sanders’ ears. That’s precisely why the Vermont senator is joining a slew of local bands — many made up of Starbucks employees — at The National. They’ll all be drumming up support for the organizing efforts of Starbucks workers locally and across the country. That’s also why you’ll probably see a Twitter rumor or two that Larry David was spotted downtown. All ages. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Noon-8 p.m. 708 E. Broad St. Free.
thenationalva.com
Courtesy of Starbucks Workers United
Blues & Brews in the Bottom
Sunday
Guess what happens when you play a classic tearjerker blues track backward? You get this fun fusion fest at the 17th Street Market. Featuring music by The Pump House Band and Ashleigh Chevalier Band — as well as plenty of local craft beer to sample. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 100 N. 17th St. Free entry; pay as you go.
facebook.com/17thStreetMarket.
Freeimages.com