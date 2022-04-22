Here's how to see Sen. Bernie Sanders at Unity Fest on Sunday

Sen. Bennie Sanders is headed to The National in Richmond this Sunday to rally with organizers and employees who fought to unionize five local Starbucks in the area.

On Tuesday, five stores in the Richmond area voted overwhelmingly in favor for union representation. Unity Fest is the culmination and celebration of their efforts locally and those across the country.

Virginia Diamond, president of Northern Virginia Labor Federation, helped organize the event alongside the newly formed unions. She said the show starts at 12 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

Tickets are free, but they're first come first serve at the door. In addition to Sanders, former 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is set to speak at 3 p.m.

The National reaches full capacity at 1,500, people, according to Diamond. She said she expects the venue to reach capacity before 6 p.m. when Sanders is set to speak.

"We're hoping that you know, by the time Bernie speaks that we'll be at capacity, but [there's] not too many people that can't get in," Diamond said Friday.

Diamond said those who want to get in should stand in line as early as they're able. The National is located on the 700 block of east Broad Street and they require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result in order to gain entry.

Full details on The National's COVID policies and requirements can be read on their website as well as a full list of performers.