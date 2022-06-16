Here's what caused that massive I-95 delay Thursday

A truck fire caused delays and multiple lane closures Thursday on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

The incident started at about 1 p.m. near the Maury Street ramp, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A traffic camera showed the front of a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames and black smoke coming from the freeway shoulder.

The northbound center, right lane and right shoulder were closed as first responders assessed the scene, causing a 4-mile backup in the afternoon.

Authorities gave the all clear around 2:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to VDOT.