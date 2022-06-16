 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's what caused that massive I-95 delay today

Vehicle Fire on Interstate 95

VDOT Cameras captured first responders responding to a vehicle fire on Interstate 95. Officials said in a statement that fire occurred near exit 73 near Maury Street.

 Courtesy of VDOT

A truck fire caused delays and multiple lane closures on Interstate 95 in Richmond Thursday.

The incident started at about 1 p.m. near the Maury Street ramp, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A traffic camera showed the front of a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames and black smoke coming from the freeway shoulder. 

The northbound center, right lane and right shoulder were closed as first responders assessed the scene, causing a four-mile backup in the afternoon.

Authorities gave the all clear around 2:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to VDOT.

