Here's what caused that massive I-95 delay today

A truck fire caused delays and multiple lane closures on Interstate 95 in Richmond Thursday.
The incident started at about 1 p.m. near the Maury Street ramp, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
A traffic camera showed the front of a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames and black smoke coming from the freeway shoulder.
The northbound center, right lane and right shoulder were closed as first responders assessed the scene, causing a four-mile backup in the afternoon.
Authorities gave the all clear around 2:40 p.m.
No injuries were reported, according to VDOT.
