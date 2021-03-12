Here's what we know about year-round school for Richmond Public Schools so far

On Monday, the Richmond School Board will decide whether or not to implement a year-round calendar for the next two years, a topic that parents, teachers, and other Richmond Public Schools staff find themselves divided over.
Year-round school is something that Superintendent Jason Kamras and some Board members have been supportive of for a long time, but became something they seriously looked into given the expected negative impacts of virtual school.
While Kamras has claimed that year-round school comes with more equity, a 2012 report from the state's legislature's watchdog agency said there was "no appreciable difference" in Standards of Learning test scores for divisions that chose year-round school over a traditional calendar. That same report also showed that Black students in year-round school do better on those benchmark tests.
In exchange for a shorter summer, the Kamras administration is promising more opportunities for learning, a chance for RPS' most vulnerable students to catch up following a tumultuous virtual year, and low-cost childcare during the intersessions.
Under the proposal set forth by Kamras, most RPS students would attend school for the same number of days they normally would, but spread out over a 10-month period. The hope is to offer more instructional days for 5,000 students identified as needing instructional intervention. That number is based on assessment data for students who didn’t reach their target scores.
Should the Board approve the calendar, year-round school will be in place for the next two years, funded by federal stimulus dollars. The first year is expected to cost about $8 million, the next year, about $6 million.
All last week, the Kamras administration’s Office of Engagement held town halls where families could ask questions and weigh in on their concerns. Here were the takeaways, and other things about year round school:
There’s $10,000 on the table for teachers who participate in intersessions.
Those who are able to participate in the two week intersessions meant to offer enriching activities for struggling students will be paid $40 an hour. That’s almost twice as much as RPS’ typical pay, said Jason Kamras, which is $22 per hour. Custodians, Kamras said during a Monday town hall for residents in the east end, already have 12 month contracts, so the division has not visited allowing them to have the opportunity for a $10,000 bonus.
It’s not the same as Patrick Henry’s calendar.
Patrick Henry School for Science and Arts has a year round calendar, but it’s not the same one that Superintendent has proposed. Kamras said during a town hall for West End families that initially, a model he proposed was more similar to the one of Patrick Henry. But the feedback he got was that it had “too many breaks.”
The calendar the Board will vote on this Monday has three intersessions, one that starts before the rest of the general population will start. That would result in most families having the school year broken up once in the fall, and once in the Spring.
Working with Peter Paul/YMCA on special programming for RPS for students who are not participating in the program.
Not everyone is eligible to participate in the intersessions. The three intersessions, one for three weeks, the other two for two weeks, are meant for students who Richmond Public Schools identified as having the most need for intervention.
With that, parents whose children might not be eligible might have to worry about increased childcare costs. Superintendent Kamras said that's why he's working with Peter Paul and the YMCA to get low-cost or free childcare to parents who might need it.
Shorter summer
The new calendar has 181 days, but the summer wouldn't be the traditional three months, which Kamras says is a good thing. Ultimately, the summer will be five weeks long for students who participate in the intersessions, and eight weeks for those who don't.
A shorter summer for all students, he said, can prevent the long known "summer slide," where students often forget everything they've learned over the summer. Now RPS is trying to prevent the “COVID-19 slide.
This coming summer, which begins after June 18, would be almost exactly two months if the year round calendar is approved.
The phenomenon of the Summer Slide was first noted in 1996, where students showed to have lost a significant portion of their reading and math gains over a long summer. The evidence showed their test scores in both subjects dropped. A recent study done by NWEA, formerly known as the Northwest Evaluation Association, the non-profit that host the widely-used Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) growth tests, predicted a “COVID-19 slide” that would greatly impact students of color.
Nationally, the loss turned out not to be as bad as those researchers thought, and it was largely thanks to teachers. In Virginia, MAP scores showed that students may have retained more than predicted, but much was lost for younger students, whose reading test scores were below target lines, and showed large losses from last year.
Arjanae Avula, an adopted daughter of Richmond and Henrico Health District director Dr. Danny Avula, has six siblings in RPS who she said would benefit from a short summer. Her biological mom, she said, is single and works an essential job in a warehouse at night.
"They don't get a lot of support at home. All the support they get is from me, and I'm a full time college student," Avula said. "I think the year-round schooling would give them the opportunity to catch up to most of the privileged RPS students."
Endorsed by Mayor Levar Stoney
Mayor Levar Stoney has endorsed year-round school, saying he was "compelled" by the "ample evidence" provided by Kamras' administration that year round school would be the best thing for RPS students.
He also said that his office of Children and Family Services will make sure to adjust its services to a year-round calendar at his direction.
We will adjust, as we have done over the past year, so that we pose no obstacle to supporting RPS and the children and families that you serve," the mayor said to the Board in the letter.
