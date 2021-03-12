Here's what we know about year-round school for Richmond Public Schools so far

The calendar the Board will vote on this Monday has three intersessions, one that starts before the rest of the general population will start. That would result in most families having the school year broken up once in the fall, and once in the Spring.

Working with Peter Paul/YMCA on special programming for RPS for students who are not participating in the program.

Not everyone is eligible to participate in the intersessions. The three intersessions, one for three weeks, the other two for two weeks, are meant for students who Richmond Public Schools identified as having the most need for intervention.

With that, parents whose children might not be eligible might have to worry about increased childcare costs. Superintendent Kamras said that's why he's working with Peter Paul and the YMCA to get low-cost or free childcare to parents who might need it.

Shorter summer

The new calendar has 181 days, but the summer wouldn't be the traditional three months, which Kamras says is a good thing. Ultimately, the summer will be five weeks long for students who participate in the intersessions, and eight weeks for those who don't.