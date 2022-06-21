Here's where to get baby COVID vaccines in Richmond area

Health department-sponsored COVID vaccination events for babies and toddlers in the Richmond area filled up fast Tuesday afternoon.

The first event sponsored by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts is scheduled for Wednesday morning, but only two appointments were left by Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the appointments went live.

To book a vaccine appointment through the Virginia Department of health, visit Vase.vdh.virginia.gov.

Vaccines are also available at pharmacies and pediatricians.

Some CVS Minute Clinics in the Richmond area had appointments as early as Tuesday.

While the state health department generally doesn’t require appointments for vaccines, appointments are recommended for baby vaccines because of heightened demand.

“Walk-up appointments cannot be guaranteed and will be accommodated as capacity allows,” said Cat Long, a spokesperson for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

If appointments fill up at an event, health district staff will work with families to schedule a future appointment.

Residents of Richmond and Henrico can request the vaccine at home. Residents of other localities who have limited mobility also can request a home delivery.

Recipients of the Pfizer vaccine receive two 3-microgram doses three weeks apart and a third dose eight weeks after the second dose.

Pfizer had an efficacy of 76% for children 6 months to 2 years and 82% for children 2 to 4.

The third shot is essential to gaining strong immunity, meaning it takes longer for the shot to reach full effect.

Side effects include pain near the injection point, irritability and drowsiness. It is available for babies and toddlers 6 months to 4 years old.

Moderna recipients get two 25-microgram doses four weeks apart, delivering immunity faster.

It’s available for children 6 months to 5 years old and is 37% effective for children 2 to 5 and 51% effective for babies 6 months to 2 years.

But Moderna’s shots caused fevers of 100.4 degrees or higher in about one in every six children under age 2. Among older children, the rate was slightly lower. Other side effects include pain near the injection site, sleepiness and loss of appetite.

The following VDH-sponsored clinic events had availability Tuesday afternoon but can fill up. These events will offer the Moderna vaccine. No Pfizer events were scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon. Visit Vase.vdh.virginia.gov to book an appointment.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, West Henrico Health Department, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive

June 30 from 1-4 p.m. at Richmond City Health Department, 400 E. Cary St.

July 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Ave.

July 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at West Henrico Health Department, 8600 Dixon Powers

July 7 from 1-4 p.m. at Richmond City Health Department

July 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at East Henrico Health Department

July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at West Henrico Health Department

July 14 from 1-4 p.m. at Richmond City Health Department.