Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover

If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree, Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover are offering free Christmas tree recycling options. Recycling Christmas trees keeps them out of the landfill and allows them to be re-purposed and used as mulch.
In Richmond, the Department of Public Works will collect Christmas trees curbside now through Jan. 8. All Christmas trees collected curbside will be recycled. Simply place your Christmas tree beside your supercan and it will be picked up on your regular collection day. A separate truck will pick up trees.
Richmond is also hosting a “Bring One for the Chipper" event on Saturday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road. Richmond residents can bring their Christmas trees, as well as up to five boxes of documents for shredding, old computers, electronics, and hazardous waste like old paint cans or pesticides. Christmas trees will be recycled and repurposed for mulch.
Richmond residents can also drop off their trees at the East Richmond Road Convenience Center (ERRCC), located at 3800 East Richmond Road for recycling. The hours of operation at the ERRCC are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit www.rva.gov or email AskDPW@RichmondGov.com
Henrico County will accept Christmas trees at four locations for recycling now through Sunday, Jan. 10.
- Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot.
- Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot.
- Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295.
- Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road.
Trees can be dropped off anytime at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas. Free mulch is available to Henrico residents at the public use areas. For information, go to henrico.us/services/free-mulch or call (804) 501-7277.
The free service is offered by Keep Henrico Beautiful and the Department of Public Utilities.
In Chesterfield, residents can bring their live trees to the county’s two convenience centers to recycle now through Jan. 31. The locations are Northern Area Convenience Center, 3200 Warbro Road and Southern Area Convenience Center, 6700 Landfill Drive. Times vary, both centers will be closed Jan. 1. More information at www.chesterfield.gov.
In Hanover, residents can recycle Christmas trees free of charge at any County Trash and Recycling Convenience Center during normal operating hours through Jan. 31. The County’s solid waste centers will be closed on Jan. 1. More information at www.hanovercounty.gov.