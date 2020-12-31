Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover

If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree, Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover are offering free Christmas tree recycling options. Recycling Christmas trees keeps them out of the landfill and allows them to be re-purposed and used as mulch.

In Richmond, the Department of Public Works will collect Christmas trees curbside now through Jan. 8. All Christmas trees collected curbside will be recycled. Simply place your Christmas tree beside your supercan and it will be picked up on your regular collection day. A separate truck will pick up trees.

Richmond is also hosting a “Bring One for the Chipper" event on Saturday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road. Richmond residents can bring their Christmas trees, as well as up to five boxes of documents for shredding, old computers, electronics, and hazardous waste like old paint cans or pesticides. Christmas trees will be recycled and repurposed for mulch.

Richmond residents can also drop off their trees at the East Richmond Road Convenience Center (ERRCC), located at 3800 East Richmond Road for recycling. The hours of operation at the ERRCC are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit www.rva.gov or email AskDPW@RichmondGov.com