Here's why Broad Street is being painted that bright red color

Crews are applying bright red paint on about 2.5 miles of the bus-only median lane from Third Street downtown to Interstate 195 in Scott’s Addition. The westbound lanes are being done first.

The coating isn’t just an aesthetic choice, but a proven public safety strategy for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

In 2020, the Federal Highway Administration approved guidelines that called for installing red-colored pavement in transit-only lanes. The organization reviewed and studied areas like Chicago, New York and San Francisco that experimented with designated transit lanes.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency conducted its experiment from 2013 to 2017 to determine the effect red-painted lanes would have on its transit-only lanes.

Red-painted transit lanes resulted in fewer transit delays, a 25% improvement in transit reliability, a 16% decrease in collisions, and a 24% drop in injury collisions. Bus lane violations fell by 51%.

The Chicago Transit Authority unveiled red bus priority zones to improve boarding safety and traffic congestion in busy corridors

From these examples, the FHWA found that red-colored pavement led to positive outcomes including reduction of vehicles occupying public transit lanes, travel time of transit vehicles and illegal parking in transit lanes.

“Because this colored pavement has been used to regulate, warn, or guide traffic, it is serving as more than an aesthetic treatment and is, by definition, a traffic control device,” FHWA’s memorandum reads.

The Richmond City Council in April 2021 approved $2 million for the project after securing a federal Department of Rail and Public Transportation grant.

The city started working on its grant proposal shortly after Richmond resident Alice Woodson, 32, was struck and killed by a Pulse bus while trying to cross Broad Street. That happened two years after the city had adopted its Vision Zero Initiative, a plan to prevent traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

As city staff continues to improve the Pulse lane, GRTC drivers will provide curbside service at marked bus stops where work is occurring.

Riders are asked to use the following stops:

Arts District westbound station — Use Stop No. 440 (Broad and Adams)

Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University westbound station — Use Stop No. 2487 (Broad and Hancock)

Allison Street westbound station — Use Stop No. 453 (Broad and Meadow)

Science Museum westbound station — Use Stop No. 460 (Broad and Robinson)

Scott’s Addition westbound station — Use Stop No. 477 (Broad and Summit)

Scott’s Addition eastbound station — Use Stop No. 393 (Broad and Belmont)

Science Museum eastbound station — Use Stop No. 459 (Broad and Robinson)

Allison Street eastbound station — Use Stop No. 391 (Broad and Allison)

VCU & VUU eastbound station — Use Stop No. 432 (Broad and Shafer)

Arts District eastbound station — Use Stop No. 385 (Broad and Adams)