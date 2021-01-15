Herring authorizes state police investigation into Richmond mayor's removal of Confederate statues

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has authorized state police to investigate Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and his administration's work to take down the city's Confederate monuments last year, a special prosecutor confirmed Friday morning.

After former City Councilwoman Kim Gray last year raised concerns about a $1.8 million no-bid contract for the removal of the statues last summer, a Richmond Circuit Court Judge assigned Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Timothy A. Martin to investigate.

Martin, a former Richmond prosecutor, asked Virginia State Police for help with the case in November. He said in an email Friday morning that state police recently informed him that they will after Herring authorized the agency to do so.

Television station WTVR was the first to report on the attorney general's authorization.

Stoney called for the immediate removal of the statues in June, days before a new law permitting localities to take down Confederate monuments went into effect on July 1.

The city began taking down the statues without a vote by the City Council, which is required under the state law.