'He's such an incredible man': Father-son doctor duo are treating cancer together

"Wherever he was, he would be a tremendous asset and a tremendous draw because of his kind and warm personality and his easy way with people," Randolph said about his son. That, and "I knew that we would never find anybody better than him."

Randolph II said he doesn't take for granted that he gets to see his father every day. He knows not every father and son has that kind of relationship.

"He's such an incredible man, and its such an honor and a blessing to able to see him on a daily basis," he said. "To share in what we do, which is, doing everything we can to help our patients and improve their lives - to share that journey with him has just been better than I've ever imagined."

Before the pandemic, Father's Day - which also happen to be the elder Randolph's 39th wedding anniversary this year - involved him making brunch for his whole family, he said. If nothing else, he and his wife will do what they normally do now on weekends - the "grandkids' rounds," which means visiting their 2-year-old grandson, David Randolph III, as well as their daughter's 10-month-old twin boys, Max and JoJo.

Both men said that the only tradition their family holds tight is making time for each other.