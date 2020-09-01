'He's taken Richmond to the next level': Gov. Northam endorses Stoney for reelection in Richmond

With Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney starting his reelection campaign in earnest, Gov. Ralph Northam appeared by his side at a campaign kick-off event Tuesday, announcing his endorsement for the incumbent in the upcoming mayoral election.

After speaking of his experience working with the mayor - from his time as a state senator working with Stoney when he was an official in the Democratic party, to the last three years in addressing issues around education and housing, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest over racial injustice - Northam said he will support the mayor's reelection bid.

"Levar has been a leader. He's a listener and he's taken action. He's taken Richmond to the next level," Northam said at a brief press conference. "I plan to vote for him on Nov. 3. I encourage everybody else in the city of Richmond to do the same."

Also running for mayor this year is 2nd District Councilwoman Kim Gray; political activist Alexsis Rodgers; attorney Justin Griffin; businesswoman Tracey Mclean; and Michael Gilbert, a Virginia Commonwealth University professor.

The candidates must carry at least five of the city's nine districts to win.

This story will be updated.