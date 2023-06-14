Feds sign off on I-64 interchange near Short Pump

A stretch of Interstate 64 near Short Pump has been approved for a makeover, which should have a significant impact on traffic patterns and safety once completed.

Henrico County will be adding an interchange at North Gayton Road, which is intended to help alleviate traffic conditions along the rest of the corridor. The county is also going to remove a loop at the Broad Street intersection with the highway, which it said will improve safety by eliminating traffic weaving from merging cars.

Terrell Hughes, Henrico public works director, told county supervisors on May 23 that the improvements should cut 19 minutes out of people’s commutes once finished.

The work was heralded as the largest transportation and safety project in Henrico’s history.

The county’s Public Works department estimates it will cost between $200 million and $300 million in today’s dollars. Cost is subject to change as designs and schedules get more detailed.

“Our project will make a drive into Short Pump faster and more efficient,” said Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Brannin. “It will also reduce the risk of crashes, literally saving lives.”

That corridor of Interstate 64 has been a trouble spot for accidents over the last five years. It saw seven fatal crashes during that period, as well as 9,500 calls for service. There were also 492 crashes involving injuries and 1,800 reportable crashes.

“First and foremost for us, the most important part of this project is safety,” said Michael Palkovics, assistant chief of police. “It’s not only for the safety of the residents and citizens of Henrico County, but also the motoring public, the thousands of people that traverse through this area every day.”

The interchange project also is expected to have a net benefit on businesses and economic development efforts in the area.

The project was officially approved by the Federal Highway Administration last week, after the Virginia Department of Transportation signed off on it in the spring.

Next steps are anticipated to take about two to three years. During this time, the county will finish design work, complete an environmental study and acquire land. The county has just under $5 million in Central Virginia Transportation Authority regional funding to help with the design and environmental work.

Hughes said the remaining portion of the project would include “many” opportunities for public engagement and involvement.

Many of the improvements in Henrico also will impact commuters and visitors from Goochland.

Hughes previously told supervisors that Henrico partnered with Goochland County, which has plans to improve an interchange between Interstate 64 and Route 288 on its side of the border.

