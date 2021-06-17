Highway marker approved for Shockoe Hill African Burial Ground by state agency

They say its inclusion on the register will help preserve its history and protect the site as state officials are planning a rail expansion and highway-widening projects in the area.

As part of the DC2RVA high-speed rail project between Richmond and Washington, the state is considering plans to construct new rails that historians and preservationists say would disturb the burial grounds.

State officials previously determined that the project would not have an adverse impact on the cemetery site, but McQueen and others objected, saying that they did not do enough historical research.

Earlier this year, state and federal officials reopened a historical evaluation process to determine whether the project may negatively affect the site.

McQueen said the team is aiming to complete the application within the next few weeks so that state officials can begin reviewing it by September.

Meanwhile, city officials are preparing their own plans to memorialize the site after recently reacquiring an acre of the original burial site for $145,000 in a tax auction. The city originally sold the property in the 1960s to the Sun Oil Co. in the 1960s without acknowledging the history of the site, according to Smith.

Langan did not provide a specific timeline for the installation of the new historical marker, but estimated that it would take a few months.