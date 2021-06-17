Highway marker approved for Shockoe Hill African Burial Ground by state agency

An invisible Richmond burial ground where approximately 22,000 people are buried will soon have a marker recognizing them.
On Thursday, the Department of Historic Resources approved plans for a highway marker for the Shockoe Hill African Burial Ground near its original location at the intersection of North Fifth and Hospital streets.
Ryan Smith, a Virginia Commonwealth University history professor and expert on local cemeteries, said the sign would likely be the first marker to commemorate the 19th-century burial ground that city officials systemically destroyed and built over after it closed in 1879.
"That's different from a lot of the other cemeteries around here, so it's an important point," Smith said in an interview Thursday evening. "Hopefully it's just a start."
While state officials and preservationists in recent years have turned their attention to restoring historic African American cemeteries, the Shockoe Hill African Burial Ground was virtually forgotten for decades because there are no remaining grave markers.
The Department of Historic Resources sought to sponsor the new marker as Lenora McQueen, who has ancestors who were buried there, has lobbied local and state officials in recent years to protect and memorialize the site.
The burial ground today is bisected by I-64. Billboards and an abandoned, graffiti-covered auto service station currently stand on the original site of the Black cemetery.
"I think the sign is tremendously important to bring attention to what that place really is," McQueen said in a phone interview Thursday. "Hopefully it will bring some more respect for the area and better treatment of it."
Julie Langan, director of the Department of Historic Resources, said the marker was one of 15 commemorating historical African American sites that the board reviewed Thursday.
"This is a significant and worthy project," Langan said. "That's why when Mrs. McQueen approached us, we decided it would be something we can undertake and sponsor ourselves."
Department officials said both McQueen and Smith helped write the text for the sign.
The city originally established the Shockoe Hill African Burial Ground in 1816 on 2 acres along what is now Fifth Street, splitting them into two distinct sections for freed and enslaved Black people. Local historians estimate that it expanded to about 31 acres before it closed.
The racially segregated cemetery is located right next to the walled Shockoe Hill and Hebrew cemeteries, which are both included in the National Register of Historic Places.
McQueen's efforts to reclaim the historical site galvanized a team of historians and archaeologists, including Smith, who are working with her on an application to include the burial ground on the national register.
They say its inclusion on the register will help preserve its history and protect the site as state officials are planning a rail expansion and highway-widening projects in the area.
As part of the DC2RVA high-speed rail project between Richmond and Washington, the state is considering plans to construct new rails that historians and preservationists say would disturb the burial grounds.
State officials previously determined that the project would not have an adverse impact on the cemetery site, but McQueen and others objected, saying that they did not do enough historical research.
Earlier this year, state and federal officials reopened a historical evaluation process to determine whether the project may negatively affect the site.
McQueen said the team is aiming to complete the application within the next few weeks so that state officials can begin reviewing it by September.
Meanwhile, city officials are preparing their own plans to memorialize the site after recently reacquiring an acre of the original burial site for $145,000 in a tax auction. The city originally sold the property in the 1960s to the Sun Oil Co. in the 1960s without acknowledging the history of the site, according to Smith.
Langan did not provide a specific timeline for the installation of the new historical marker, but estimated that it would take a few months.
