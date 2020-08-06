The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within Richmond's Latino community, the hardest hit during the pandemic, is trending down, health officials say.
At a peak in May, Latinos in Richmond, who comprise about 7% of the city's population and nearly half of its confirmed cases, accounted for between 100 and 150 COVID-19 diagnoses per week. Those numbers dropped to 70-80 cases per week in June, and have since decreased to fewer than 20 new cases per week, said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts.
Avula announced the development at a City Hall press conference Wednesday alongside increases in positive tests for two other demographics: people between the ages of 20 and 29 and African Americans. African Americans, who make up 48% of Richmond's population and 35% of Richmond's reported COVID-19 cases, are experiencing around 40 new cases per week.
The city has recorded 3,067 cases and 41 COVID-related deaths to date. Richmond's white population has accounted for between 10 to 20 new cases of COVID-19 per week since June.
The Richmond and Chesterfield Health Districts that month invited a team from the CDC to the metro area for help investigating and mitigating COVID-19 spread among Latinos.
Among the strategies that developed from that investigation was a push for more Spanish-speaking contact tracers and navigators, and a push for more community health workers in Hispanic neighborhoods, said Margo Webb, social worker and navigation supervisor for the Richmond City Health District.
Contact tracers are responsible for tracking who has been exposed to the virus and notifying those people about how they should move forward. Navigators work to provide those who have COVID-19 with the resources they need to successfully isolate themselves, such as helping them to apply for rent assistance in order to lessen the financial burden of staying home from work. Community health workers do a similar job but specifically within their own community, educating and providing public health information and resources to members of their community on a long-term basis.
Community health workers, which were a part of the Richmond City Health District’s model prior to COVID-19, and were further expanded into Latino communities at the CDC’s recommendation, are a valuable tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19, Webb said, because they are able to build trust with the people they serve.
“Instead of the social worker from the health department calling you, it’s [someone] who’s a community health worker, but she also lives up the street,” she explains. “She’s of this community as well, she’s a native speaker, she’s from a country that maybe these folks are from as well.”
Webb said she does not necessarily feel these efforts had a direct impact on this decline, but sees them as part of a collaborative effort across multiple agencies and organizations. “It’s a community problem and we’re part of a community solution," she said.
Avula attributed increased cases among African American and young people to “people letting down their guard and being out and about” since Richmond progressed to Phase Three of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan, which allows retail shops and restaurants to operate at full capacity.
While Webb said she is not aware of any strategies that are being developed specifically to address these increases, she noted that the assistance offered by the health department’s navigators is available to anyone who is struggling, for whatever reason, to successfully isolate themselves.
“There are no strings attached" to the services Richmond's navigators offer, such as providing food and other necessities to people affected by the virus, Webb said. "Our services really are geared at trying to make sure people are able to mitigate the spread and stay home and stay isolated."
