(Editor's note: To mark the 9/11 anniversary, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked members of the staff where they were and what they remembered of that day. Scott Payne works in the Times-Dispatch circulation department.)

For the Payne family, it was truly the best of days and the worst of days.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Myah Payne — 7 pounds, 3 ounces — was born to Scott and Yvonne Payne at Chippenham Hospital in room 323 at precisely 3:23 a.m. And at 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

"'Now you've done it,'" Scott, now 61, remembered thinking to himself on that Tuesday morning as he held his newborn daughter in his arms and watched the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapse in a cloud of dust.

"'You brought this life into this chaos.'"

As the nation marks another anniversary of 9/11, that morning 22 years ago is still vivid in the minds of the Payne family: overwhelming joy giving way to unimaginable horror, a miracle followed by murder thousands of times over.

It is a day of immense sorrow. But it is also Myah's birthday.

Myah, who turns 22 this year, is one of the 13,238 people who were born in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I was brought into life, but ... thousands of people lost their family members,” Myah said. That makes 9/11 an “in-between feeling” for her and her family.

Myah first became aware of the significance of 9/11 in elementary school. She said that when she would tell teachers her birthday, they would respond with gasps and exclamations. As she learned about 9/11 in class and studied the events of the day for tests, she said, it sank in: she was born hours before tragedy struck.

That has not been an easy fact, but it is one that Myah and the Paynes have accepted is out of their control.

“I live with it,” Myah said. “I can’t change the day I was born.”

'You don’t want to cheat her out of her day of celebration'

That tension between joy and grief is something that the Paynes have had to grapple with ever since. Myah's first birthday was especially difficult.

The Paynes wanted their daughter to feel special, but were overwhelmed by the heaviness of the day. They decided to forego the festive candles and cake of a birthday party, and went out to eat at a restaurant instead. Celebrating, they said, was too difficult.

“You don’t want to cheat her out of her day of celebration,” Scott said, “but you want to pay respects as well. You could be somewhere having a good time enjoying the day, but you could be right next to somebody who lost someone on 9/11.”

As the years have worn on, it has gotten a bit easier, the Richmond family said.

Myah — who graduated from Old Dominion University in May with a bachelor’s degree in human services and is getting a master’s degree in social work at VCU — had her first birthday party when she turned 3, after her parents “finally got comfortable with it.”

That birthday still stands out in Myah’s mind, in large part because she received a toy Hummer that she could sit in and drive — a major highlight of the day, she said.

While the passing of time has helped the Paynes adjust to the delicate and complicated balance of emotions that come with 9/11, it has done nothing to dim their memories of the events of that day.

Scott, who is director of audience development for the Times-Dispatch, was with Yvonne in her hospital room. Yvonne was resting and recovering. Tiny Myah was barely five hours old.

“I was lying in my bed,” Yvonne, now 60, of Richmond, recalled. The morning show "Good Morning America" was on the television, she said, and “a reporter said (a) plane had hit the building. That caught my eye.”

Like so many others, Yvonne was watching live when the second plane struck the South Tower.

“I thought the whole United States was being attacked.

And I was thinking, ‘what kind of world did I bring this child into?’”

Word got out. Nurses and doctors began to gather around the Paynes’ television.

“There were 20-plus doctors and nurses” watching in shock and horror as the events unfolded on screen, Scott said. “It was standing room only.”

Making sense of 9/11

Scott, now a first-time dad, said his "newspaper instincts" kicked in. He knew he had to get to work.

He began making phone calls to his colleagues, helping out as the Times-Dispatch staff scrambled to report on the tragedy and assemble an extra edition of the paper. Scott even left the hospital to check in with his coworkers at the production plant, where he has worked since the late 1980s.

In fact, it was while working for the paper that Scott and Yvonne first met. Scott had been with the paper since he was a freshman at VCU. Yvonne had started even earlier, as a senior in high school.

“I always had my eye on her,” Scott said, “and I guess I made the first move.”

They started going out in 1988.

Having a family was not initially a part of the plan, the Paynes said. Yvonne had a teenage son from a previous relationship, and said she felt ready to have an empty nest. And Scott thought he might never have kids.

But by the turn of the century, the couple had changed their minds. In the summer of 2000, they decided to start trying to have a baby.

Scott vividly remembers how he found out that Yvonne was pregnant. It was January of 2001, and he was packing for a week-long business trip in Washington. Somehow, Yvonne managed to slip a Hallmark card between the clothes and toiletries in Scott’s luggage without him noticing. In that card, she had written to tell him the good news. Scott only discovered it while he was unpacking his suitcase later that day.

“I get to my hotel and I open up my suitcase and I see that card in there,” Scott said. “I was excited, alright!”

He started to do the math in his head right away. January, plus nine months … that is the beginning of September, he realized.

“I said ‘watch this baby be born at halftime during the first 'Monday Night Football' game of the season,’” he recalled.

He should have bought a lottery ticket that day. Sure enough, as he was watching "Monday Night Football" — the New York Giants vs. the Denver Broncos — on Sept. 10, 2001, Yvonne “came waddling around the corner at halftime,” according to Scott.

“I think it’s time,” Yvonne said.

And it was. Yvonne said the labor was relatively easy, and they became a happy, albeit exhausted, family of three.

Euphoria.

But by that afternoon, Myah and 9/11 were demanding the Paynes’ attention at the same time.

After Scott stopped by the production plant, he tried to find a disposable camera so he could take pictures of Myah, but almost every store had closed early. He was struck by the eerie silence of both the streets and the skies.

“It was like a ghost town,” he said, “and I’m thinking … ‘what are we going to do, where are they going to strike next?’"

When Scott finally made it back to the hospital with a camera, Yvonne recollects having to “force a smile” for the photographs.

“I was happy my daughter was here, but I was (also) thinking about the people that died,” Yvonne said.

For the Paynes, making sense of 9/11 has been a process of striking that balance: balance between life and death, between elation and grief, between celebrating and mourning.

In a sense, it is the only way to move on.

“You try to find the joy in the midst of all the tragedy,” Scott said.

