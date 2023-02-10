WILLIAMSBURG — By Friday morning, the old schoolhouse had been laid on steel I-beams and jacked 7 feet in the air. The only thing left to do was turn on the Mack truck's engine and start the journey.

More than two hours later, the building arrived at its new home at the intersection of Francis and Nassau streets, where Colonial Williamsburg will put it on public display.

It’s been 20 years since a professor at the College of William & Mary discovered its historical significance – that it’s likely the oldest building in the country dedicated to the education of Black children.

In the past two years, the university sold the building to Colonial Williamsburg, and the two organizations have studied the school's history.

Around 2003, Terry Meyers, a retired English professor at William & Mary, realized a small, white, two-story building on campus had historical significance.

It was the home of the Williamsburg Bray School, an institution where free and enslaved Black students were taught reading, Chemistry and to embrace life as slaves.

The building had been hiding in plain sight. Its roof line had been altered, extensions had been added, and it had been moved a few hundred feet down the road. But the original structure was still there.

In 2021, scientific testing confirmed Meyers’ discovery. The building had been erected in 1760.

To see it lifted off the ground and transported Friday was “astonishing to me,” Meyers said. “It’s very emotional.”

Workers spent the past two years stripping it down to its original core, removing the pipes, doors and walls that had been added on.

Colonial Williamsburg contracted a house moving company to transport it a half mile, near the rest of the historic site. They slid I-beams under the 55-ton house and lifted it upward with six hydraulic lifts. With the beams forming a trailer, they attached wheels and connected the apparatus to a 1972 Mack truck.

A few hundred spectators stood and watched. The house inched its way down the road, and the workers stopped to trim low hanging branches that blocked the way.

During its journey, the house passed its original location at the intersection of Prince George Street and North Boundary Street. A historical marker identifies the location.

William & Mary bought it in 1930, placed it on a flatbed truck and moved it half a block down Prince George Street. A low-flying plane captured images of the house's first move.

What makes the Bray School so fascinating is that it was a common man’s house, said Matt Webster of Colonial Williamsburg. Most buildings that survive this long belonged to wealthy people. Houses like this one dominated the landscape of Williamsburg in the 1700s.

“This is a rental house,” Webster said. “They get used up and don’t survive. This is a remarkable survival.”

Colonial Williamsburg and the university formed an organization called the Bray School Lab to research the school’s history and to look for descendants.

Tonia Merideth first visited Williamsburg as a tourist in 2013 when she noticed a street sign for Armistead Avenue. Her great grandfather was an Armistead, and her gut feeling told her there was a connection.

She registered for Ancestry.com and through a DNA match found a living cousin. The cousin had already determined she was a descendant of Peter F. Armistead.

Armistead's cousin, Elizabeth Armistead, was the wife of Dudley Digges, who bought the building in 1763 and rented it to the Bray School. Armistead, who was white, had separate from his wife and fathered children with an enslaved woman named Louvenia.

Louvenia, Merideth realized, was her fourth great grandmother.

For many Black people, determining their ancestry before the Civil War is difficult or impossible, because so few records were kept for the enslaved. Finding a link to her ancestors “is a victory for us,” Merideth said. “We have another connection to our heritage.”

The story of the Bray School inspired Merideth to go back to school and earn a Master’s degree in History. Then she got a job as a historian at the Bray School Lab.

During the Bray School's 14-year existence, it taught more than 300 students, and researches are working to find out more about them. Many were listed only by a first name.

On Friday, fourth grade students from nearby Matthew Whaley Elementary School stood on the grass and held signs bearing those names, such as Fanny, Molly and Mary Ashby.

Finally, the house arrived at its new home, where it’s scheduled to open to the public next year. There was an open plot with a freshly laid foundation waiting.

