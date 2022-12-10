A Boy Scout's Eagle project created a memorial for forgotten Black veterans at Woodland Cemetery

Augustus "Auggie" Bryan was a Boy Scout in search of an Eagle project that would be of significant benefit to his community.

Bryan, a junior at James River High School in Chesterfield County, began researching ideas and found opportunity in Richmond's historic but neglected African American burial grounds such as East End, Evergreen and Woodland cemeteries. He settled on Woodland, the final resting place of tennis champion and humanitarian Arthur Ashe Jr.; his mother, Mattie C. Ashe; trailblazing Baptist minister John Jasper; Richmond’s first Black architect, Charles Thaddeus Russell; and William Washington Browne, whose fraternal organization established the first bank chartered by African Americans in the nation.

He reached out to Marvin Harris, executive director of the Woodland Restoration Foundation, who arranged a tour of the cemetery for Auggie, 16, and his father, Thomas Bryan.

Harris took them behind the cemetery chapel "and showed us 82 African American veterans' headstones, which were sitting in the dirt in a pile, just completely out of place," Auggie Bryan said. "So after learning that they were given by the government but never placed where they were supposed to be, that was when I knew I had my project to do something about these headstones."

That "something" turned out to be a veterans memorial at Woodland Cemetery featuring those headstones, which were embedded in a gravelly slope fashioned through the labors of volunteers and donations of sod, dirt and rock from local businesses such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Luck Stone and Watkins Nursuries.

Saturday, U.S. flags were planted next to each gravestone, including the lone soldier known to have been killed in action, Vietnam veteran Haywood Mahone Jr., who died on Aug. 23, 1968. A basket of flowers was placed on the embankment.

"We're going to celebrate the reclamation of honor," Ben King, operations manager at the Virginia War Memorial, told the enlisted men and women from Fort Lee who'd helped prepare the site. "What we've done today is majestic."

And then the soldiers, sailors and airmen formed a line in front of the three rows of memorial markers and began a roll call for the deceased. The ceremony was punctuated by a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

Woodland was founded in 1917 by John Mitchell Jr., the businessman, politician, newspaper editor and civil rights leader. Ironically, Mitchell is not buried there. He wanted to be buried next to his mother at Evergreen Cemetery, said John Mitchell, his great great nephew.

It ceased being an active cemetery in 2016 but had fallen into a state of neglect long before then. Ashe's 1993 burial there required a massive city-led cleanup.

The nonprofit Woodland Restoration Foundation, formed in 2020 by businessman Marvin Harris, acquired the cemetery in 2020 and began to reclaim it with help from Henrico County; Ashe's widow, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe; and a team of dedicated volunteers, including the Friends of East End and longtime cemetery volunteer John Shuck.

"There's been an incredible amount of work at Woodland already," Tom Bryan said. "They gave us an opportunity to build on it this week."

Auggie Bryan reached out to get the Virginia War Memorial and First African Baptist Church involved in the effort. Deacon Anthony Lamb of First African gave the benediction during Saturday's ceremony.

The project also included yet unfinished work on a cemetery walkway and masonry in the fountain area. Harris would like to fill that fountain circle with memorial bricks. Saturday also marked the start of a capital campaign at Woodland to build an educational center for young people.

"I think it's truly magical. When you're working on it piece by piece, bit by bit, it's hard to see the big picture," said Auggie Bryan, who belongs to Boy Scout troop 1829 at St. Matthias' Episcopal Church. "But now that we're here with all the people getting it done, there's nothing quite like it. ... I've never done anything like this before, so to have it happen is truly a once in a lifetime experience."

His father, who was an Eagle Scout himself, called the cemetery project "the best father-son experience I could've hoped for."

"There were many late nights after school, many weekends, either working at Woodland or at home working on building the project," Thomas Bryan said, lauding Harris and his team for having created "the perfect environment for Auggie to make an impact. We were fortunate to stand on the shoulders of his team on this project."

Harris, for his part, said: "I'm going to be honest with you: In the seven years I've been part of Evergreen, East End and Woodland, this is the top project that I've seen over everything that we've done. They did a fantastic job."

PHOTOS: African-American Veterans Memorial in Woodland Cemetery