On the corner block of Richmond’s St. James Street, nestled in between several colorful row homes, Katherine Trent had spent decades building a legacy – her home.

Within its four walls, she had raised her kids, entertained her grandchildren – both her own and those in the neighborhood that adopted her as their own and hosted many an after-church supper.

It was there that she had lived most of her life and it was where she intended to spend the remainder of her life. When it came time, she would pass it along to the next generation to do the same.

However, that dream quickly shattered when she, along with hundreds in the historic Apostle Town neighborhood, received a forcible vacate letter on behalf of the city and the state.

In it, the two entities, citing eminent domain, relayed the fact that an expressway was coming and her home was in its way. She would have to say goodbye to the place she had spent a lifetime.

Soon, construction equipment would roll in and rip the home from its foundation leaving behind a pile of boards and nails marking the end of a legacy and beginning a time of uncertainty.

“I just hope they’ll give us ample time to find another place to live,” Trent stated in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, 1955, edition of the Times-Dispatch. “Most of us are not in a position to move at short notice.”

Tinsley Mortimer and Virginia's social elite: A look behind the curtain In a city steeped in tradition and history, Richmond's social season has always been in full bloom. Every year, young debutantes gracefully step into the spotlight, dressed in elaborate gowns and navigate a world defined by family namesakes and excessive opulence.

In 1955, the Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike Authority, a General Assembly-authorized and -appointed board, released its final thoroughfare routes and announced it would begin taking construction bids to begin the estimated $69 million 35-mile, six-lane expressway to run through the city.

While touted as a progressive, monumental project to drastically alleviate traffic congestion, improve tourism and bolster commerce, it also called for the demolition of thousands of homes and the forcible displacement of neighborhoods – much to the dismay of Richmond residents.

A referendum and then some

Richmond city officials first began throwing around the idea of constructing an expressway and toll road through the city in 1948. Committees quickly formed and the Planning Commission was called upon to develop potential routes.

Elmer: the legend of Richmond's lesser-known cryptid — and the search to stop its reign of terror In the summer of 1935, a mysterious creature plagued the city of Richmond. While numerous people claimed to see the elusive “monster,” no one knew where it came from or why it came.

By the start of 1950, the City Council had approved the proposed route which carried with it an estimated $31 million, about $380 million in today’s dollars. The next step: to get Richmond residents' approval through a referendum.

Campaigns popped up as the city pushed heavily for the new route calling it the greatest feat undertaken by the government to date. The lasting impact would end downtown congestion.

Despite the city’s efforts, Richmond voters shut the project down calling it too inconvenient and too expensive.

So, the city set out to try again.

From City Hall to fugitive: 1970s Richmond council member faked death, fled to Missouri While Raymond Royall's disappearance shocked the city, Richmonders were in for even more of a shock when days following the search, a bank closed the doors on his car dealership.

The Planning Commission returned to the table to develop new, alternate routes. In total, 12 routes were offered up each traveling through the city. The route that made it through to final approval followed a similar route as previously declined but with a Northern expressway and a Madison Street underpass.

While the route differed some, the price tag remained relatively the same with city officials arguing the introduction of a toll would cover the cost and then some.

With a new project to boast, the city welcomed a second referendum on the November 1951 ballot hoping residents would be happy with the new route. As the final votes were tallied, it became clear that the majority of Richmond voters did not want a midtown expressway.

While Richmond voters hoped that the two referendums would be the end of the discussion, it would prove to be just the beginning.

A year later, the city ultimately took its dilemma to the General Assembly, circumventing public opinion. It was a decision that left many outraged.

Chesterfield horse was said to have telepathic powers Secretariat may be the state’s most famous thoroughbred but the second most popular hails from Richmond. Throughout the late 20s into the 50s, Lady Wonder saw mass appeal as folks lined up to visit the mare and have their fortune told. It's said that Lady Wonder was so successful at clairvoyance she was called in to help in a missing child case.

“How much longer are we and people elsewhere going to sit back and let a handful of people force things such as the turnpike down our throats, tearing down buildings, putting people out of their homes, devaluing property, creating disruption, expense and disorder?” Times-Dispatch reader Leslie Ford wrote in a letter to the editor section of the paper's Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1955 edition. “Come to the aid of those affected. Next time it may be you. Exercise some of the intestinal fortitude of our forefathers. They would be ashamed of us.”

A state authority forms

After years of battling for an expressway, Richmond city officials found new hope in the early months of 1954 when the General Assembly passed a bill that would create the Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike to operate and maintain a toll road from north of Richmond to south of Petersburg and passing through parts of both cities.

In order to do so, a Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike Authority was formed and representatives from each affected locality were appointed to locate, construct and operate the project.

In the months that followed, pages of the Times-Dispatch filled with news of the project’s plans as well as the public’s opinion of the project.

Some readers were in favor of the project citing its future impact on traffic as well as the prospect of more business as travelers opt to stop through and shop.

“We must remember that this new expressway will benefit many more people than it ever could hurt, and if there can be any improvement in downtown traffic, I’m all for it,” Hermitage High Schooler Betty Lou McCarty said.

Barbara Mullinix, another Hermitage High School student, weighed in after returning from a trip up North. There, she said, she saw how turnpikes help cities there.

Richmond wants to believe: UFO sightings through the years According to the National UFO Reporting Center, July marks the month with the most UFO sightings in the country. In the past ten years, there have been 71 recorded sightings in the city alone – ranging in severity from bright lights to crafts flying over I-95.

“Some Richmonders have to be upset and it's just hard luck to be one of them,” Mullinix stated in the Friday, Aug. 15, 1955 edition of the Times-Dispatch.

An anonymous plea in the Monday, Sept. 26, 1955 edition of the paper called for “just this once, let us get behind a bold, imaginative project” claiming that once constructed, folks would “wonder how it could have been so bitterly opposed.”

City officials attempted to reassure residents that the project was in the best interest for everyone and several key entities like the Virginia State Chamber of Commerce as well as the Richmond Chamber announced their endorsements of the project.

City-led studies stated that there would be minimal impact as a result of the project and reassured that those displaced would have ample time to find new housing. Additionally, the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority boasted several ongoing public housing projects that would help accommodate specifically, the majority Black populations who were most affected by the project’s construction.

“It is imperative that cities change as they grow,” former City Planner Garland Wood said in the Wednesday, July 20, 1955 edition of the Times-Dispatch. “Whatever turns out to be the proper thing to do in the future, we will look for means to see that it is done.”

However, many were not buying into the development. Those uprooted by the project cited their anger, confusion and resignation as they prepared for the destruction of their homes.

From the Archives: 'The Block,' history of Richmond's underground queer scene, money and murder With the Richmond Police Department’s Vice Squad constantly patrolling its streets and the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority revoking liquor licenses, effectively shutting down places for being “gathering places for homosexuals” and “promoting lewd behavior,” the Block, like its patrons, learned to be fluid shifting its location often as one place closed and another opened.

Mrs. B.M. Goodwin, of 813 ½ N. Sixth St., told a Times-Dispatch reporter in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, 1955 edition that while the highway was needed she wasn’t “happy to see it come through here” and that she and her husband were “too old to start over somewhere else.”

Robert Bland, of North Fifth Street, echoed similar sentiments stating “I don’t feel good about it. Where are we going?”

As the project continued to progress and homes began to come down, stories of displacement began to crop up as the superhighway cut through heavily populated sections of the city from Belvidere Street to North Eighth Street between Baker and Duval Streets.

Apostle Town

When the bulldozers and tractors came to take the 600 homes that lined the streets of St. James, St. Peter, St. Paul and St. John streets, they left behind the mountainous Sixth Mount Zion Church.

Today, it is the only remnant of the once-thriving neighborhood known as Apostle Town. At its height, it housed St. Luke’s Penny Savings Bank which was conceived by Maggie L. Walker; the Richmond Home for Boys; the Dill Mansion; and the Female Humane Society, the oldest organized charity in the state.

A part of Jackson Ward, once the center of Black commerce and entertainment, the historic neighborhood was home to many lawyers, doctors, entertainers, stockholders and political figures.

“The area north of Duval Street began to increase rapidly in population and small business places following Lincoln’s proclamation began constructing their homes,” Geo Rogers wrote in the Tuesday, Nov. 1, 1955, edition of the Times-Dispatch. “It became the hotbed of radical leaders of the race who favored reconstruction.”

The political spirit of Apostle Town continued throughout the decades and despite taking numerous hits the community banded together to rescue Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church, established in 1867 by the formerly enslaved John Jasper.

During construction, Richmonders attempted to halt the development. Street signs were stolen from freshly dug posts. Tractors and Bulldozers gas cans were emptied and filled with dirt and equipment was turned over on many occasions.

But, they continued on and by the end of the 50s, the city welcomed the new expressway.

The destruction of Jackson Ward’s neighborhoods like Apostle Town has continued to have lasting impacts. In January 1957, the Times-Dispatch reported that 2,100 Black families had been evicted from their homes and had to find housing elsewhere.

“The great majority of (Black) residents were displaced last year and this year from the turnpike route, the Carver redevelopment area, the Gilpin Court extension site, areas where the Medical College of Virginia is expanding, from houses condemned by the city and unsafe or unhealthy and from a few other locations,” Times-Dispatch reporter Bevin Alexander stated.

'From the Archives' series "From the Archives" is a series of stories exploring the history of Richmond and the reqion through the files of The Times-Dispatch. Have a topic you'd like us to check out? Email reporter Em Holter at eholter@timesdispatch.com and visit richmond.com to see more from our archives.