As John Tyler Community College moves toward name change, Tyler’s descendants grapple with understanding his identity

Frances is working with Annique Dunning, the head of the Sherwood Forest nonprofit foundation, to update the historical site’s tours, brochures and web site to tell a more inclusive story. She met a descendant of a person enslaved at Sherwood Forest.

And she believes it’s important for John Tyler Community College to choose a name that aligns with its values, so she supports the college’s effort to change its name. The Tyler family was not involved in the creation of the college.

“I don’t see him in a flattering view,” she said.

Frances also understands why her father holds such a different perspective. Sherwood Forest was restored by William’s parents in the 1970s when William was a child. He used to climb into the crawl space under the house and retrieve the century-old detritus that was left there. He marveled at the history around him. Back then, the story of John Tyler was told with a positive slant.

John Tyler was elected vice president in 1840, but he became president when William Henry Harrison died a month into his term, making Tyler the first president never elected to the office. The cabinet he inherited didn’t like him and called him “His Accidency.” He was the first president to have a veto overridden by Congress.