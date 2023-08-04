Before Pabst Blue Ribbon became the unofficial “People’s Beer of Richmond,” there was Krueger's Finest.
Following the rise and fall of Prohibition, the city was ready to solidify itself as a beer town and the New Jersey-based Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company was ready to help put the River City on the map.
When the company announced its plan to launch the first ever canned beer, it put Richmond up for the task. The fate of its success and the revolutionary new invention rested in the hands of all of the city’s beer drinkers.
On Jan. 24, 1935, Richmond became the first city in the world to drink ale from a can.
People are also reading…
“Richmond has been chosen as the city in which first experience is to be gained in selling canned beer because of its being what is known in merchandising circles as an ideal test market,” the Times-Dispatch announced in the January 23, 1935 edition.
While the brewing company announced its plan to introduce its new patented cans, the process began decades prior with company’s racing to build a can that could withstand the pressure from the carbonation.
After numerous trial and errors, the American Can Company launched its first ever state-of-art “keg-lined” can boasting the ability to withstand 80 pounds of pressure.
In 1933, Krueger’s, in partnership with the American Can Company, decided it would try out canning its beers. After receiving feedback that the beer tasted more like draft than in bottles.
With a launch date set for early 1935, General Manager John Krueger needed to land on a location to launch its beers. While the company’s distribution chain spread from the northeast, the furthest south it went was Richmond.
With numerous cities to choose from, the company ultimately chose to launch in Richmond because it was “a city which has a steady prosperity and a stable buying element” and was “a good cross-section of the types of individuals to be found in the average market.”
Additionally, with the city being the furthest on its distribution line, if it were to fail, the company would not face as many repercussions as it would if it was closer.
So, in late January, Krueger’s Finest Ale as well as its non-alcoholic cream sodas hit the shelves and the city rejoiced.
Richmonders bragged about the cans for their ability to free up fridge space. Additionally, folks did not have to pay anymore cash deposits for bottles.
One Richmonder wrote-in the June 22, 1935 Times-Dispatch’s Letter to the Editor section joking about the efficiency of the cans stating “canned beer is going to revolutionize fighting tactics at those old-fashioned picnics.”
The company and their coined “special beers” quickly wracked in the money as more and more people sought out the canned ales. Soon, other companies like Schlitz, began rolling out their own cans with cone tops.
By the end of the year, they had revolutionized the market.
While Krueger’s introduced the cans, it would soon see its demise in the years to follow as larger brewing companies monopolized the region.
Eventually, Krueger’s folded into the larger New England classic Narragansett Brewing. While they no longer are brewing, their legacy lives on with each cracked cold one.
For Richmond, the milestone helped launch the city into the beer world and establish itself as one of the biggest beer towns in the country with a brewery on every corner slinging brews of both the canned and bottled variety.
Collection: Our 'From the Archives' series
Despite the planned evening festivities, it was a rather quiet morning. The people, horses and wagons that had filled the streets on their way…
For 24 grueling hours, the city of Richmond held its collective breath as heavy rains beat down and the James River continued to swell with ea…
In a letter to the editor in the April 16, 1910, edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, one author wrote: “Manchester is Manchester no longer. The ancient city closed its eyes last night as of yore, but slept, and will sleep forever as a ward of Richmond.”
Nearly 2 million came out in early May 1975 to witness the opening of Kings Dominion amusement park.
As the church bells chimed signaling the start of early afternoon, Oregon Hill came alive.
From small, Southern towns to the big epicenters of the country, it was a shot heard around the country. A single decision set into motion years of discussion and sent numerous dockets before the Virginia State Board of Education.
For months, many Richmonders held onto the belief that the Confederate capital would never fall to Union forces. Here's what happened in early April 1865.
With the Richmond Police Department’s Vice Squad constantly patrolling its streets and the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority revoking liquor licenses, effectively shutting down places for being “gathering places for homosexuals” and “promoting lewd behavior,” the Block, like its patrons, learned to be fluid shifting its location often as one place closed and another opened.
According to the National UFO Reporting Center, July marks the month with the most UFO sightings in the country. In the past ten years, there have been 71 recorded sightings in the city alone – ranging in severity from bright lights to crafts flying over I-95.
It was an ordinary evening and a seemingly routine drive. But it would soon prove to be a fateful journey that would forever brand the Jackson family as the enigma of a generation.
Em Holter (804) 649-6178
@EmHolterNews on Twitter