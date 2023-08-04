Following the rise and fall of Prohibition, the city was ready to solidify itself as a beer town and the New Jersey-based Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company was ready to help put the River City on the map.

When the company announced its plan to launch the first ever canned beer, it put Richmond up for the task. The fate of its success and the revolutionary new invention rested in the hands of all of the city’s beer drinkers.

On Jan. 24, 1935, Richmond became the first city in the world to drink ale from a can.

“Richmond has been chosen as the city in which first experience is to be gained in selling canned beer because of its being what is known in merchandising circles as an ideal test market,” the Times-Dispatch announced in the January 23, 1935 edition.

While the brewing company announced its plan to introduce its new patented cans, the process began decades prior with company’s racing to build a can that could withstand the pressure from the carbonation.

After numerous trial and errors, the American Can Company launched its first ever state-of-art “keg-lined” can boasting the ability to withstand 80 pounds of pressure.

In 1933, Krueger’s, in partnership with the American Can Company, decided it would try out canning its beers. After receiving feedback that the beer tasted more like draft than in bottles.

With a launch date set for early 1935, General Manager John Krueger needed to land on a location to launch its beers. While the company’s distribution chain spread from the northeast, the furthest south it went was Richmond.

With numerous cities to choose from, the company ultimately chose to launch in Richmond because it was “a city which has a steady prosperity and a stable buying element” and was “a good cross-section of the types of individuals to be found in the average market.”

Additionally, with the city being the furthest on its distribution line, if it were to fail, the company would not face as many repercussions as it would if it was closer.

So, in late January, Krueger’s Finest Ale as well as its non-alcoholic cream sodas hit the shelves and the city rejoiced.

Richmonders bragged about the cans for their ability to free up fridge space. Additionally, folks did not have to pay anymore cash deposits for bottles.

One Richmonder wrote-in the June 22, 1935 Times-Dispatch’s Letter to the Editor section joking about the efficiency of the cans stating “canned beer is going to revolutionize fighting tactics at those old-fashioned picnics.”

The company and their coined “special beers” quickly wracked in the money as more and more people sought out the canned ales. Soon, other companies like Schlitz, began rolling out their own cans with cone tops.

By the end of the year, they had revolutionized the market.

While Krueger’s introduced the cans, it would soon see its demise in the years to follow as larger brewing companies monopolized the region.

Eventually, Krueger’s folded into the larger New England classic Narragansett Brewing. While they no longer are brewing, their legacy lives on with each cracked cold one.

For Richmond, the milestone helped launch the city into the beer world and establish itself as one of the biggest beer towns in the country with a brewery on every corner slinging brews of both the canned and bottled variety.