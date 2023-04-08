One of the more interesting risks one assumes when writing a history column for a daily newspaper is that sometimes the history itself will actually happen as you’re writing it. Such is the case with the Bellevue Theater, currently on the cusp of transforming into its third act in its near-century-long existence in the neighborhood for which it is named.

Popular local lore holds that movie stars Warren Beatty and Shirley MacLaine, whose childhood home is just a few blocks away on Fauquier Avenue, saw their first movies at the Bellevue, helping inspire them into decades of screen stardom. No readily available evidence supports this claim. The theater opened on what was then Rappahannock Avenue in 1937, the year of Beatty’s birth and when MacLaine was just 3 years old. The family moved from Richmond shortly thereafter.

The understated Art Deco structure was designed by Richmond architect Henry Carl Messerschmidt, one of four theaters in Virginia he created. Messerschmidt was also the designer of Cary Court, the iconic limestone shopping center that sits at the center of Carytown. He also created Perly’s Restaurant on Grace Street. There’s no denying it: The man loved his Deco.

The Bellevue — advertised at its opening as “Richmond’s Finest Amusement Center” — came about at a time of tremendous growth for the U.S. theater industry. The 1930s, as the journalist Barbara Crossette has observed, were a decade “in which the Depression collided with the advent of sound and a subsequent public mania for movies.” It was owned by Neighborhood Theaters Inc., a concern headed by the Morton Thalhimer family.

The theater boom was so pronounced in the United States that a second theater—the Ginter—opened less than a block up from the Bellevue just weeks after the latter’s grand opening. (In a few years the owners of the Bellevue purchased the Ginter and wisely closed it down. Then as now, public mania can only accommodate so many theaters.)

The Bellevue showed movies through the early 1960s, during and after which it functioned as both a theater and a community venue. It was a regular meeting space for the Ginter Park women’s club; it would also periodically host public speakers. Among them was an appearance by Sheriff Jim Clark, the Alabama lawman who agitated vociferously against the Civil Rights movement and who took part in the brutal Bloody Sunday reprisal at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in March 1965. (“The march from Selma was the silliest thing that ever happened in this country,” Clark told attendees at the Bellevue, apparently overlooking his own disgraceful career in law enforcement.)

Perhaps most notably in its history, the theater also played host to Virginia’s answer to the Grand Ole Opry. In 1963 WRVA began broadcasting the New Dominion Barn Dance from the Bellevue. A spinoff from Virginia’s storied Old Dominion Barn Dance country radio show, the new feature was broadcast from the Bellevue for several years and hosted iconic stars such Hank Williams and Porter Wagoner, along with up-and-coming new talent such as Willie Nelson. One memorable weekend saw the appearance of Minnie Pearl, the legendary comedienne who worked the Grand Ole Opry for five decades. Virginia native Shirlee Hunter also headed a country troupe there during the summer of 1964.

Compared to its early history, the Bellevue’s later years have been quiet and uneventful. The building has been owned for decades by the Mystic Order of Veiled Prophets of the Enchanted Realm, a branch of freemasonry that has had a presence in Richmond since 1910. Re-christened the “Samis Grotto Temple,” the building took on a sort of odd, incomprehensible mystical quality in the middle-class neighborhood of which it was part. Your correspondent was among the few generations of children who grew up throwing snowballs at the lodge’s bizarre Mokanna head pasted on the front of the old Bellevue marquee.

Over the years the building periodically received renewed interest from the surrounding community. There were sporadic talks of refurbishing it to its old cinematic glory. Some years ago the recording group RVA Studios briefly set up shop in the theater’s old projection room. The masons in the early-to-mid 2000s would occasionally open the building up for public events; visitors there could still spot the hand-painted pastoral backdrop used by the New Dominion Barn Dance decades before.

The Grotto in its later years suffered from dwindling membership; by the time of the COVID pandemic the lodge was essentially finished, and its members for want of funds had allowed the building to lapse into a state of disrepair.

The facility was purchased earlier this year by local investors and developers Ben Adamson and Alex Griffith, who plan to retain Messerschmidt’s original structure, refurbishing it and turning it into a mixed-use apartment building and ground-level retail space.

A recent tour of the demolition process revealed the layers of history that have built up in the old theater over nearly one hundred years: An understated Deco runner above what used to be the silver screen, a jackleg kitchen affixed to a side room, three generations of boiler equipment in the small basement.

And even after nearly 100 years, on the verge of its third major renovation, a building like the Bellevue can still have secrets to yield. During demolition, Adamson’s crew noticed a wall safe in what looks to have been the original theater’s office. Developers had yet to crack through the inches-thick concrete that housed the safe body. “We don’t know what’s in there,” Adamson admitted.

“Shirley MacLaine’s pocketbook,” someone joked in reply.

