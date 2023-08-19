In the dead of night, Georjie Douglass woke to the sound of a faint banging sound at her back door.

Then it grew louder.

Tap, tap, tap.

Douglass sprang to her feet and went to the door to see who was there at such an hour. But she found no one outside.

Before she could get across the back hall, the knocks returned louder.

Tap, tap, tap.

Douglass swung the door open to find a creature with glowing eyes. It stood in the doorway for only a moment before disappearing completely.

“It had a face like a bulldog and a body of a sheep-hound,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch in a front page story on July 24, 1935, quoted Douglass as saying. “Its ears about a foot long stood straight out, and it had two green glowing eyes.”

It would be the first time Douglass laid eyes on the creature. But it wouldn’t be her last.

It was described as raccoon-sized with long ears, curly fur, a long cotton-like tail, clawed-webbed feet, a bulldog-like face and a body like a muskrat. It was also capable of vanishing before people’s eyes.

The Times-Dispatch coined the the “Thing-That-Thumps.” Douglass took it a step further opting to give the thing a name: Elmer.

Residents go searching for Elmer

As reported sightings began to pour in, it didn’t take long for curious Richmonders hellbent on catching a glimpse of Elmer to get involved.

Nightly search parties started up and continued to grow as more than 2,000 people, including members of the Richmond Apparition Association, poured into the streets, effectively stopping traffic.

The first stop in the search: the place where it all began.

When Douglass, her two daughters and two grandchildren moved into an old home in the 400 block of West Main Street near what's now the VCU campus, it was supposed to be an exciting fresh start with new promises.

That dream quickly soured when the family began to hear unexplainable sounds of scratching coming from walls, loud thumping from inside and outside of the home and strange moaning, leaving them to believe they had just moved into a haunted house.

Then the sightings began.

After catching a glimpse of Elmer for the first time, Douglass reported seeing it more frequently.

One evening, Douglass and a friend had resigned to the porch to cool off from the Richmond summer heat and enjoy the late-July air when the creature “appeared then disappeared into thin air.” Both women reported seeing the same thing.

Days later, Douglass told Times-Dispatch reporter Maurice Dean that she saw the creature twice enter her home through a hole in the side of the house.

As curiosity grew, Douglass invited dozens of her friends to come in and listen to the sounds coming from her home.

Police Sgt. J.C. Goldsby, who attended the event, said he heard the thumping and a noise that sounded “as though someone was sawing boards from under the floor.”

The search party left no stone unturned. They tore up kitchen floorboards to look for clues below. While they did not find the “phantom monster,” they did come across tracks from a four-legged creature with feet “the size of a human hand, with claws about an inch long.”

Following days of searching, those on the hunt for Elmer thought they had caught a break when the door of the rabbit trap set up to catch the creature snapped shut.

Finally, Elmer, the Richmond cryptid, had been caught.

But heavy rains the night before had caused the door of the trap to warp, giving Elmer an opportunity to escape. In a few minutes, the creature managed to pry open the trap and skitter back to where it came with the ear of corn with which the trap was baited.

Following the failed baiting, the big dogs were called in: the Richmond Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. More painless, no-kill traps were set up. Searchers held their breath for Elmer’s potential capture, according to the newspaper accounts.

That evening, three young kids were tasked with night watch. Nearby, they lay in wait for any sound of the trap.

In the early morning hours, the faint sound of the door snapping shut filled the night. As the children went to collect the trap, they hoped for the best but planned for the worst.

This time, they had gotten lucky. Inside the wired trap lay the creature that had terrorized Douglass' family and caused a feverish mass search. In somewhat disbelief, the kids looked on as twelve eyes stared back at them.

They had trapped a frightened mother possum and her brood of five joeys.

Some 'insisted on the metaphysical aspects of the case'

After a whirlwind weeks-long search, Richmonders were ready to put the mystery to bed and resigned to accept the possum capture as the perpetrator.

“Elmer” underwent a name change. First, she was referred to as Mrs. Elmer. When one of the kids who helped trap her decided to keep her and her joeys as pets, her name changed once more to Dionne.

Headlines in the Monday, July 29, 1935, edition of The Times-Dispatch read “Monster Trapped: It’s Mrs. Opossum” and “‘Thing-That-Thumps’ Is Six Scared ‘Possums.”

For others, it was difficult to accept a possum was the answer, including some Times-Dispatch reporters and a photographer who crawled under the house and swore to have seen the creature.

“To the bitter end – even after 2,000 persons Thursday came to speed the legend – there were those who insisted on the metaphysical aspects of the case,” a report stated in the July 29, 1935, edition of The Times-Dispatch.

While Douglass told reporters days prior to its capture that she knew the creature was not an possum because none "ever had a face, body or ears like this animal has,” she ultimately accepted that it was probably a possum, discounting all ghostly angles and admitting that she had been setting out food for the animal.

While most have accepted the reality that the possum was likely the culprit, some still hold on to the belief that the city hosted a phantom four-legged cryptid for a summer.

“So, the yarn unravels and the denouement of the midsummer mystery is to the effect that the villain was not really a villain, but a respectable matron, who has won a home for herself and progeny,” a Times-Dispatch reporter wrote.

