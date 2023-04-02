Despite the planned evening festivities, it was a rather quiet morning. The people, horses and wagons that had filled the streets on their way to work or readying for Holy Thursday had come and gone.

But it would not remain quiet for long. At the front of the George Washington equestrian statue in the heart of Capitol Square, a slow chant began to erupt into a crescendo.

A group of women and children began to form. With axes, knives, clubs and stones in hand, their cries for “bread or blood” continued to grow, echoing off the surrounding buildings. By the time the 9 a.m. church bell rang, the crowd had grown into the thousands while onlookers filled the streets and balconies to see what might happen next.

A day that was meant to be spent breaking bread had taken a drastic turn with the realization that much of Richmond’s working class had no bread to break.

When a confrontation with the governor resulted in nothing more than crumbs, Richmonders took to the streets, bashing in doors, cracking windows and making off with anything they could carry.

The Richmond Bread Riot of 1863 had begun.

The lead-up

The wheels of fate had already begun to turn months prior to the riots. As the South moved into its second year of unrest, many cities — and especially their most vulnerable residents — had begun to feel the strains of war.

A Union campaign aimed at starving out the South had cut off supplies to many cities. When Union forces took over a Louisiana salt mine, meat became harder to come by across the South as salt, the only practical means of preservation, grew exponentially more expensive.

Likewise, foraging soldiers, both Union and Confederate, ravaged crops and killed farm animals. When the Confederate Army seized provisions meant for civilians, their relations with farmers deteriorated, and the farmers began to withhold supplies.

The shortages resulted in rising food costs; flour and meal were especially impacted. Inflation had caused prices to soar while incomes had not kept pace. As the economic pressures grew, those who could afford to buy in bulk and hoard supplies began to do so.

In Richmond, refugees from other Southern towns flooded into the city, causing housing and further food shortages. In 1860, Richmond’s population was 38,000. By 1863, it had grown to over 100,000.

As the months trudged on and with no relief in sight, a powder keg erupted in the early months of 1863 as numerous Southern cities, most notably Richmond, began to push local and state governments to intervene.

On April 2, 1863, roughly 5,500 residents — primarily working-class women and their children — broke into shops and seized food, clothing, shoes and other goods.

It was an act of defiance that led to military intervention, government funding and media censorship, and deepened the “rich man’s war, poor man’s fight” divide between Richmond’s working and elite classes.

The spark is lit

After making ends meet for months, many women, tasked with feeding themselves and their children while their husbands fought, had had enough. At Oregon Hill’s Belvidere Hill Baptist Church, they met in secret. There, they weighed their options. If they did not take action, they would starve.

They made the decision to march to the capital and demand that Gov. John L. Letcher give them food. If he did not deliver, they resolved to take it by force — not unlike in the 1789 Women’s March on Versailles, where starving French women demanded food: a story the women of Richmond had likely heard.

In a column titled “Our Confederate Column,” in the Feb. 21, 1904, edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Richmond resident John W. Gordon shared his own account of the events.

Gordon said he heard that some women were meeting to discuss plans to demand bread from authorities or to take it by force. But he did not pay much attention to it, “believing it to be one of the rumors for which Richmond was famous.”

After a friend told him of the growing crowd, Gordon said he went to the square and viewed it as a “good joke” until the crowd reached Cary Street. Then, “the joke assumed a very serious form.”

The protest was led by Mary Jackson, a 60-year-old peddler who had two children, one of whom was a member of the Confederate Army. It hit a fever pitch when Gov. Letcher addressed the crowd at Capitol Square.

According to Gordon, Letcher informed the crowd that he could not give them food. At this, Jackson responded by telling the crowd to “go downtown and help themselves.”

The crowd set out from the square and continued onto Ninth Street. They collected carts and wagons and the looting began at 13th and Cary.

Jackson, with the help of Virgil Jones, used an ax to break through the door of Pollard and Walker wholesalers. There, they stole upwards of $1,000 worth of ham and bacon.

Crowds then went from store to store along Cary, Main and Franklin streets from 13th to 18th streets.

Chaos ensued as shopkeepers feverishly attempted to set up barricades while the growing crowd used their axes and clubs to destroy glass windows and grab items.

According to soldier Hal Tutweiler, who witnessed the event, one woman’s fingers were cut off by a shop owner when she reached through a broken window to steal something.

When the crowd had reached 14th Street, Mayor Joseph Mayo read the Riot Act with little to no response from the crowd. Confederate President Jefferson Davis was said to have climbed atop a wagon, emptied his pockets and thrown money to the crowd.

Gov. Letcher called the public guard, and either Letcher or Davis said that if the crowd did not leave within five minutes, the guard would open fire on the rioters.

After roughly two hours, the riot had ended, leaving in its wake nearly $10,000 in damage — $250,000 in today’s money. Thousands of dollars worth of goods were stolen, and police arrested more than 40 women and 25 men. Only 12 women were ever charged.

Those convicted received fines ranging from $50 to $100.

Mary Jackson was the only one charged with a felony. On the count of inciting a riot, a jury found her guilty the following October and she was sentenced to five years in prison at the Virginia State Penitentiary.

No deaths were reported as a result of the riots.

What followed

As fears grew that word of the riot would lower morale, Richmond city officials called for the suppression of information. Newspapers were ordered not to print material regarding the event.

In the months that followed, there was little mention in the records, and first accounts incorrectly state that the protesters were Northern carpetbaggers sent to lower morale, describing them as “Irish and Yankee hags, gallows-birds from all lands but our own.”

The Richmond Whig, a pro-Confederate newspaper that would later join others to become The Times-Dispatch, reported that the rioters only wanted to steal, claiming that many were nicely dressed and that, when Davis asked them to stop, threw bread at him.

City officials also described the rioters as nicely dressed and well-fed.

Despite these claims, the City Council approved a plan two days after the event to create a centralized relief program. By April 15, the Richmond Free Market opened to serve the poor, with the city distinguishing between “worthy poor” and “unworthy poor.”

In the following weeks, the council passed two other resolutions that set aside $20,000 for needy families of soldiers on the front lines as well as another fund to provide wood to those in need.

Two years after the riots, Richmond fell and the war was ended.

From the Archives: A look back at motels in and around Richmond Motel Motel Motel Motel Motel Motel Motel Motel Motel Motel Motel Motel motel