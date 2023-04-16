As the last whistle blew, signaling another end of a workday, the sidewalks of Hull Street began to fill and spill over into the street.

Bands erupted into renditions of “Bonnie Blue Flag”, and red streaming lights flittered up as Roman candles exploded above a setting sky.

Pamphlets passed from hand to hand telling of the future and the promise of lower taxes, better infrastructure and free passage into Virginia’s capital city.

The only opposition reined in by the growing acknowledgment of defeat stood projected on the side of a building. The crowd passing by read its message: “Save Manchester, Don’t Mind the Bad” before heading into the packed Leader Hall.

Those residents, living just a little south of the James River, had been summoned to determine the fate of old Dogtown. Soon, after all of their ballots were cast, they would know whether the once-great city and county seat of Chesterfield County would remain independent or join ranks with Richmond.

On April 14, 1910, 10 days after the city held its special election, the final votes were tallied and the announcement was made: The city of Manchester would be annexed and consolidated into Richmond, effectively erasing its name from the map.

“The question will be settled, perhaps for all time, but the feeling engendered by the fight will probably last for years,” one Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter wrote in coverage of the event.

Manchester’s reign

Along the James River, directly south from the state capital seat, sits Manchester. The once-thriving port city is now merely a district of Richmond.

While its courthouse remains along Hull Street, the region’s former equivalent to the city’s Broad Street, very few vestiges of its illustrious past remain.

The first recorded history of the former city began 20 years after the settlement of Jamestown in 1697, when a group of white men traveled up the river and claimed the territory. Soon after, Richmond followed.

In its infancy, the city grew alongside Richmond. The city quickly grew in economic prowess as its access to the James River resulted in mass exports of tobacco and other crops. Prior to the Civil War, railways hauled coal from the Chesterfield mines to the city’s docks.

Likewise, it served as one of the main ports for slave ships carrying enslaved people, which made Richmond the largest source of enslaved Africans on the East Coast for 30 years.

The impacts of this are still visible today along the Richmond Slave Trail that begins at the Manchester Docks. There, concrete blocks line the river’s edge where the enslaved were chained before being transported into Richmond’s slave markets.

After the Civil War, Chesterfield County moved its county seat to Manchester. There it stood until its consolidation.

Manchester’s decline

While Richmond managed to recover from the Civil War, the smaller city of Manchester struggled. Its main source of revenue made from its imports declined rapidly.

As the country and, subsequently, its cities moved into the Industrial Revolution, Manchester could no longer keep stride with its north of the river counterpart.

With Richmond’s growing business district expanding and new factories popping up rapidly along the river, many Manchester residents found themselves traveling across Richmond’s toll bridges to find work.

Likewise, from its sewer systems to its infrastructure, Manchester was in desperate need of replacements and new equipment — an undertaking the city could not manage with its economy.

“Contrast the present condition of Richmond, look carefully around and consider all points of municipal growth and facilities,” a member of the Consolidation Association wrote in a letter to an editor in the April 3, 1910, edition of The Times-Dispatch. “One the type of progress, the other plodding wearily along miles and miles behind.”

For nearly 35 years, the former city and its residents presented the idea of annexation. But plans truly began to take hold with the former city’s imminent financial decline.

From two to one

Overall, the idea of consolidation came easy for many Richmond and Manchester residents alike. Coined by one reporter as “the spirit and life of the age” and what “has made America the foremost power on the face of the Earth,” the idea of consolidation became the topic of most passing conversations.

The Times-Dispatch’s editorial pages filled with voices highlighting its significance. While Richmonders wrote of how great the city would be in helping out its sister city, Manchester residents wrote of how much it would help the city.

One column printed in the April 4, 1910, edition of the paper outlines over a dozen arguments in favor of the annexation, including free toll bridges, paved streets, better sewer systems, water quality, better schools, electric lights, parks and, most notably, lower tax rates.

According to the Consolidation Association, Manchester’s property tax rate was $1.50 per $100 whereas Richmond’s totaled $1.40 per $100. The lower tax rate would create a lesser burden for the taxpayers.

“At no time, perhaps, since you have had the right of suffrage, have you cast a vote when there was as great need for mature and honest judgment as there is now,” the association stated.

While there was wide support, the decision did face opposition. Mainly, those against the annexation argued that it would result in higher taxes, inferior services and a loss of identity as the city was a more complex area than Richmond could handle.

Despite this, the final decision was made and the keys to Manchester city were ceremoniously given to Richmond Mayor David Crockett Richardson.

What remains

While the former city settled into the city rather quietly in the years that followed, it still remains an integral part of the city.

In the late 1990s, Richmond focused on revitalizing the now district. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority along with the Better Housing Coalition began its effort to redevelop the area.

In a span of three years, over 400 public housing units, along with dilapidated structures, were torn down or refurbished. Following the completion of the floodwall, access to Manchester’s riverfront grew and an eventual riverfront development plan was established.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources recognized the Manchester-Commercial Historic District, and historic tax credits for rehabilitation were offered. In 2006, the neighborhood entered into the National Register of Historic Places.

The former still holds on to some of its illustrious past. Its main streets held on to their namesakes, most of them named after naval commanders of the Barbary Wars off the coasts of North Africa in the War of 1812, including commodores Stephen Decatur, William Bainbridge and Isaac Hull.

Almost all of the roads leading into Richmond from the south pass through Manchester, including Interstate 95 and highway routes 1, 60, 90, 301 and 360.

In a letter to the editor in the April 16, 1910, edition of The Times-Dispatch, one author wrote: “Manchester is Manchester no longer. The ancient city closed its eyes last night as of yore, but slept, and will sleep forever as a ward of Richmond.”

