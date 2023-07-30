From the Archives: Movie starring Mary Tyler Moore filmed in Richmond in the 1980s

Collection: Finnegan Begin Again

The comedy “Finnegan, Begin Again,” was a two-hour, made-for-television movie by the Home Box Office (HBO) in 1985.

The movie, produced in the summer of 1984, was filmed all around Richmond including The Fan, South Richmond and The Times-Dispatch newsroom to name a few. Actress Mary Tyler Moore played a widow in love with a married mortician, who was portrayed by Sam Waterston. Actor Robert Preston played a newspaper reporter turned lonely hearts columnist copying with a progressively senile wife. Their characters met and struck up a friendship that eventually led to romance.

The film took a quick seven weeks to film. In an interview with the Times-Dispatch, Moore said cast and crew worked 12- to 15-hour days. Sundays however were free days and Moore said she was taking advantage of them—she went rafting on the James River, and visited Williamsburg and Charlottesville for the day. Moore also took classes at the Richmond Ballet Company, “Unlike other people who go on location and check out doctors and dentists, I check out ballet,” she said.

Moore’s overall take on Richmond was: “It’s a lovely place to work. People have bent over backwards to be helpful. Southern hospitality is true. It’s not a myth.”

In July 1984, Times-Dispatch reporter Shelly Rolfe offered a first-hand perspective into the movie’s filming in the Times-Dispatch’s newsroom. “Filming has not yet begun and several real-life reporters attempt to work. There is an eerie sound to the clicking of their word processors. Real-life reporters have been drafted to play move reporters. When the filming begins, they will type on word processors and talk on telephones,” Rolfe said.

He continued to describe a scene with Preston, “He is at the back of the newsroom. His face is poignant, his voice is husky and pitched low. He is orally answering mail seeking advice. His lines call for him to speak of true love. The replaying and retaking consumer an hour. At the end, [he] lights a cigarette and talks cryptically of rooting against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is not believed to be part of the script.”