Despite the planned evening festivities, it was a rather quiet morning. The people, horses and wagons that had filled the streets on their way to work or readying for Holy Thursday had come and gone.

But it wouldn’t remain quiet for long. At the front of the George Washington equestrian statue in the heart of Capital Square, a slow chant began to erupt into a crescendo.

A group of women and children began to form. With axes, knives, clubs and stones in hand, their cries for “bread or blood” continued to grow, echoing out across the surrounding buildings. By the time the 9 a.m. church bell rang, the crowd had grown into the thousands while onlookers filled the streets and balconies to patiently wait to see what might happen next.

A day meant to be spent breaking bread had drastically turned with the realization that much of the Richmond’s working class had no bread to break.

When a confrontation with the governor resulted in nothing less than crumbs, they took to the streets, bashing in doors, cracking windows and taring through anything they could carry.

The Richmond Bread Riots of 1863 had begun.

The lead up

The wheels of fate had already begun to turn months prior to the riots. As the South moved into its second year of unrest, many cities, along with its most vulnerable residents, had begun to feel the strains of war.

Wartime campaigns aimed at starving out the South had cut off supplies to many cities. When Union forces took over a Louisiana salt mine, meat became harder to come by as salt, the only practical means of preservation, prices grew exponentially.

Likewise, foraging armies, both Union and Confederate, ravaged crops and killed farm animals. When the Confederate Army seized provisions meant for civilians, relations with farmers spurred and they began to withhold supplies.

The shortages resulted in rising food costs, especially for flour and meal. Inflation had caused prices to soar while incomes had not kept pace. As the strain grew, those who could afford to began to buy in bulk and hoard supplies.

In Richmond, refugees from other Southern towns flooded into the city causing housing and further food shortages. In 1860, Richmond’s population was 38,000. By 1863, it had grown to over 100,000.

As the months trudged on and with no relief in sight, a powder keg erupted in the early months of 1863 as numerous Southern cities, most notably Richmond, began to push local and state governments to intervene.

On April 2, 1863, roughly 5,500 residents, primarily working-class women and their children broke into shops and seized food, clothing, shoes and other goods.

It was an act of defiance that led to military intervention, government funding, media censorship and furthered the ‘rich man’s war, poor man’s fight’ divide between Richmond’s working class and elite class.

The spark is lit

After making ends meet for months, many women, tasked with feeding themselves and their children while their husbands fought, had had enough. At Oregon Hill's Belvidere Hill Baptist Church, they met in secret. There, they weighed their options. If they didn't take action, they would starve.

There, they made the decision to march to the capital and demand Gov. John Letcher give them food. If he didn’t deliver, then they would take it by force -- not unlike the 1789 Women's March on Versailles, where starving French women demanded for food, a story they had likely heard.

In a column titled “Our Confederate Column,” in the Feb. 21, 1904, edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Richmond resident John W. Gordon shared his own account of the events.

Gordon said he heard that some women were meeting to discuss plans to demand bread from the authorities or take it by force. But he didn’t pay much attention to it “believing it to be one of the rumors for which Richmond was famous.”

After a friend told him of the growing crowd, Gordon said he went to the square and viewed it as a "good joke" until the crowd reached Cary Street. Then, ‘the joke assumed a very serious form.’

The protest, led by Mary Jackson, a 60-year-old peddler who had two children, one a member of the Confederate Army, hit a fever pitch when Gov. Letcher addressed the crowd on Capital Square.

According to Gordon, Letcher informed the crowd that he could not give them food and condoned their behavior. At this, Jackson responded by telling the crowd to “go downtown and help themselves.”

The crowd set out from the square and continued onto Ninth St. They collected carts and wagons and the first lootings began at Thirteenth and Cary.

Jackson, with the help of Virgil Jones, used an ax to break through the door of Pollard and Walker wholesalers. There, they stole upwards of $1,000 worth of ham and bacon.

From there, crowds went from store to store along Cary, Main and Franklin streets from 13th to 18th streets.

Chaos ensued as shopkeepers feverishly attempted to set up barricades while the growing crowd used their axes and clubs to destroy glass windows and grab items.

According to soldier Hal Tutweiler, who witnessed the event, one woman’s fingers were cut off by a shop owner when she reached through a broken window to steal something.

When the crowd had reached 14th S. Mayor Joseph Mayo read the Riot Act with little to no response from the crowd. Confederate President Jefferson Davis was said to have climbed atop a wagon, emptied his pockets and through money to the crowd.

Gov. Letcher called the public guard and either him or Davis said that if the crowd didn’t leave within five minutes the guard would open fire onto the crowd.

After roughly two hours, the riot had ended leaving behind nearly $10,000 in damages, $250,000 in today’s money. Thousands of dollars worth of goods were stolen and police arrested more than 40 women and 25 men. Only 12 women were ever charged.

Those convicted received fines ranging from $50 to $100.

Mary Jackson was the only one charged with a felony. On the count of inciting a riot, a jury found her guilty the following October and she was sentenced to five years in prison at the Virginia State Penitentiary.

No deaths were reported as a result of the riot.

What followed

As fears grew that word of the riots would lower morale, Richmond City officials called for the suppression of information. Newspapers were ordered to not print materials regarding the event.

In the months that followed, there was little mention in the records and first accounts incorrectly state that the protesters were Northern carpetbaggers sent to lower morale describing them as, “Irish and Yankee hags, gallows-birds from all lands but our own.”

The Richmond Whig, a pro-Confederate newspaper which would later join others to become the Times-Dispatch, reported that the rioters only wanted to steal, claiming many were nicely dressed and when Davis asked them to stop, they threw bread at him.

City officials described the rioters as nicely dressed and well-fed.

Despite these claims, City Council approved a plan two days after the event to create a centralized relief program. By April 15, the Richmond Free Market opened to serve the poor with the city distinguishing between ‘worthy poor’ and ‘unworthy poor.’

In the following weeks, City Council passed two other resolutions that set aside $20,000 for needy families of soldiers on the front lines as well as another fund to provide wood to those in need.

Nearly two years after the riots, Richmond fell and the war was declared over.