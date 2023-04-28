They could not have asked for a better day.

April had brought with it a sunny, cool springtime air that promised an all-out good time. The concessions were full, the coolers were stocked and the event that had promised no hassles had begun to take form.

Those who had gotten there early enough to watch crews put together the stage at the Richmond City Stadium’s end zone had begun to settle in on the blankets they had spread out across the field’s grass.

Soon, the headliner, the Steve Miller Band, would take the stage with an instantly recognizable bass line and guitar hook, officially kicking off the event with the band's 1973 classic “The Joker.”

Until then, spectators — some barefoot, some shirtless — waited in anticipation passing around bottles of beer, among other things.

For months, advertisements for the city’s first annual Cherry Blossom Music Festival had filled half-pages of the newspaper. Posters had been plastered along the walls of record shops, and word of the event had traveled across city and state lines.

Richmond’s hotels, many booked months in advance, had filled up quickly. Local businesses readied themselves for the inevitable crowd. Record shops had stocked up on the lineup's latest albums.

Now that the day had come. The event promised two days of “fun and music under the sunny springtime skies of the Old Dominion." Native Richmonders and out-of-towners came together in anticipation of “blues, boogie, rock and roll on Saturday” and “funky, funky sounds of Sunday” from “moon ‘til noon.”

By the time the first show began at noon, the stadium’s aluminum bleachers had filled. Those on the lawn had gotten up to dance along with the music pouring out of the 17-foot-tall speakers.

Bubbles floated up and out of wands, aimlessly dancing across the field before popping. Their creators continued to sway with the beat. Hands clutching Pabst Blue Ribbons and Budweisers shot into the air with each riff from an electric guitar.

Little did they know, in just a few short hours, the concert would be cut short and a riot would ensue.

‘I’m a smoker, I’m a midnight toker, I sure don’t want to hurt no one’

As Boz Scaggs belted out another song from his set list, the trance of the crowd that numbered over 14,000 broke as they trained their eyes away from the stage to the stadium’s bleachers.

Many on the field had to squint to see what had caused a commotion that was loud enough to be heard over the booming speakers.

There, at the top of one of the stands, a man dressed in plain clothes had pulled out a gun and pointed it at a shirtless man. Seconds prior, a flurry of beer cans had struck the undercover officer as he attempted to arrest the man for smoking marijuana.

Soon, a slew of officers arrived by the dozens carrying shotguns, tear gas guns and clubs. The K-9 unit followed suit, and anyone resisting arrest either got the blunt end of the club or had a dog sicced them.

Chaos ensued as fleeing concertgoers attempted to leave the stadium. Others, angered by the abrupt force, began hurling projectiles at the officers.

Officers, with more than 50 handcuffed concertgoers in tow, fled to the stadium’s field house only to return wearing University of Richmond football helmets.

For four hours, mayhem continued inside the stadium and outside in the parking lot. Police cars were torched and set ablaze. Windows were kicked in or smashed. Some cars were flipped altogether. There, they lay on their hoods for hours after the riot had ended.

Policemen were chased by crowds attempting to free those who had been arrested. In some instances, the crowds were successful.

Reinforcements were called in. Shortly after, two busloads of city and state officers arrived and waded through the fleeing crowd. Police helicopters whirred overhead, drowning out most of the sounds of confusion and terror.

Reporters on the scene to cover the inaugural festival pivoted their focus to the growing riot. One photographer received medical attention after being clubbed in the head by a police officer.

By the time the riot was quelled, two dozen Richmond police officers and a dozen concertgoers were sent to the emergency room; 76 people were arrested, 23 of them juveniles; and 106 charges were placed, 42 of which were for possession of marijuana. Rock 'n' roll had effectively died in Richmond.

Those on Sunday’s set list — Mandrill, Kool and the Gang, Funkadelics, Bobby Womack, Bloodstone and a few local bands — never got the chance to perform.

The city passed an ordinance banning all rock concerts in the city for the next three years.

Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist A.B. Thames wrote in his column "Revolution per Minute: Stadium Debacle Afterthoughts" in the Thursday, May 2, 1974, edition that it would be a long time before live music would return to the city — at least in this capacity.

“In the wake of the stadium uproar, Richmond’s reputation as a concert stop sinks a little lower — the bottom can’t be far away now,” Thames wrote. “The promoter has lost his shirt; the repair bill runs to $75,000; losers all the way around.”

No hassles

When Creative Concerts promoter Marc Arenstein set out to create the best rock 'n' roll festival the city had ever seen, he never anticipated the disastrous aftermath that was, in part, thanks to semantics.

The native Richmonder, 24 at the time, had done everything right — or so he thought. He had worked with city officials to settle on a venue, received all the proper permitting and agreed to hire 41 policemen to serve as security.

So when the day came around, he did not expect the arsenal the city had spent days preparing.

While festivalgoers were laying out their blankets and settling in, a command post was being set up on a portion of the then-unfinished Powhite Parkway under the Cary Street bridge.

There, the entire vice squad, aided by young detectives and investigators from the Richmond-area state police drug enforcement team, met to discuss plans to search for illegal drugs.

A fueling station, with a full gasoline truck, was set up nearby to serve as a refueling point for the department’s two helicopters.

A 2-1/2 page memo was sent from former Maj. R.L. Baughan, commander of the uniform operations, to former Chief of Police F.S. Duling to place the entire Richmond Police Department on reserve and to gear up for a possible riot.

A mass arrest team was formed on the suspicion of “expected trouble.” Two city jail wagons and three prisoner buses from the State Penitentiary were called in.

According to Times-Dispatch reporter Mike Grim, who wrote of the incident in the Sunday, May 5, 1974, edition of the paper, the police were given orders to make arrests at their discretion.

“The implication was clear: Officials did not want confrontation with a crowd that outnumbered the entire Police Bureau by 20 or more times.”

While many had spent days leading up to the event planning their first trips to the city, others had spent them in conference rooms: determined to enforce, through whatever means necessary, a no-tolerance policy to marijuana use.

Despite its support of the event, the city's panic came from the same advertisement that had brought many into Richmond and the stadium.

The advertisement, in psychedelic styling, featured doves, flowers, musical notes and cherries in the background and a dancing frog holding a bottle behind his back. Within the rays of a rainbow read: “First annual Cherry Blossom Music Festival: Springtime in Virginia."

Underneath the decoration, the dates of the shows were listed, the two-day lineup was displayed and directions and a brief description of the event were included. The last two words of the description read in bold, capitalized letters: NO HASSLES.

While Arenstein said he pulled the phrase from an event poster from a New York show, the Richmond Police Department, along with city officials, read it as a secret innuendo shared among festivalgoers that meant the police would not enforce drug or alcoholic beverage laws.

“No hassles — used in advertising for the aborted Cherry Blossom Music Festival — has been called code jargon, meaning no busts at the stadium,” Thames wrote in his column.

So in an attempt to avoid appearing lax in regard to marijuana laws, the city increased its presence only to be matched by hundreds of festivalgoers set on having a good time.

Culture clash in the making

News of the event spread across the nation. The Associated Press ran an article detailing the riot, and it was published in newspapers from Florida to Kentucky to New York.

For a couple of weeks, Richmond took center stage as photographs of burning cars and smashed windows filled copies of publications.

Rolling Stone magazine printed a photo of a long-haired, shirtless man stomping the hood of a car as a young woman laughs in the background. The caption read: “A Real Rock and Roll Riot in Richmond.”

Arenstein had inadvertently gotten his wish: he had made Richmond known for something other than being the former capital of the Confederacy.

It seemed as if everyone had a side in the matter. While some argued it was the police’s fault, others blamed the "long-haired hippies" who were plaguing the nation.

Richmonders, seemingly split on the issue, wrote into The Times-Dispatch to share their thoughts.

In a letter to the editor titled "Blame for Riot Laid to Police," William Jackson Jr., a former policeman and criminal justice student, wrote that the police were hell-bent on enforcing simple misdemeanors related to drugs.

“Outdoor music festivals and concerts instill a feeling of togetherness, unity and fellowship among young people. When any one of their numbers is physically removed by force, they resent it and they will retaliate,” Jackson wrote. “A crowd becomes a mob when they are incited or irritated to violence. The best way to abate violence is to remove the source of irritation — in this case the police.”

Others argued the city, along with the state, needed to reevaluate its marijuana laws. In a letter entitled "Demonstrates Need for Review of Pot Ban," Philip and Louise Douglas wrote that “the police force knows better than to arrest people on drug-related charges with a whole generation of long-haired youths watching.”

Many wrote in to say they could not care less if the police or the concertgoers were in the right or the wrong; they did not want, as taxpayers, to fork over the money for the bill.

The event resulted in $75,000 in damage: roughly $459,000 in today’s dollars.

While the festival riot erupted in 1974, the event was developing long before it hit its fever pitch. Nationally, tensions were high coming out of the 1960s, with the summer of love, Woodstock and the Vietnam War further drawing a line between the older and younger generations.

And in Richmond, as Virginia Commonwealth University began to grow and an onslaught of young people moved in, the older generation — many of whom could trace their lineage to Jamestown — was suddenly confronted with an ever-changing city.

In 1970, the city had its first taste of this friction when poet Allen Ginsberg visited campus to perform. During his set at the Franklin Street Gymnasium, someone in the crowd handed him a note. It relayed details of an after-party in the streets filled with house music.

The only problem was that no one told city officials of the impromptu block party. So when hundreds of students poured onto Grove Avenue and began playing music from their porches, effectively stopping traffic, it was not long before the police were called.

The event ended in violence as the K-9 unit was sent in and police hit anyone unwilling to move along.

“It’s a shame that such a small thing as smoking marijuana at a concert has to touch off a near-riot,” Philip and Louise Douglas wrote.