From the Archives: The fascinating and bizarre stories of Groundhog Days in Virginia

1932: The Bureau of Biological Survey at the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues a statement outlining its exhaustive study of groundhogs. It says the earliest anyone had even seen a groundhog in any year was Feb. 7, and that was down in North Carolina, where it gets warm earlier. The bureau, clumsily exposing its regional biases, goes on to say that the groundhog legend is a “superstition that must have originated in the Southern States.”

1936: A Richmond weatherman, asked whether the groundhog saw his shadow, replies seriously, “Today, skies above Richmond were completely covered by alta-strata clouds.”

1936: A biology professor at the University of Toledo conducts a serious, government study of the groundhog’s ability to predict weather. He concludes that the theory is preposterous because “changes in the endocrine system are a controlling factor in the hibernation of a groundhog,” and everyone knows endocrine systems and weather systems are unrelated.

1937: A weather bureau spokesman calls Groundhog Day “a lot of sentimental twaddle.”