From the Archives: The fascinating and bizarre stories of Groundhog Days in Virginia

The story of Groundhog Day in Virginia is both fascinating and bizarre.
The interesting tales began in Richmond in 1914 when there was a Groundhog Day hoax at the state Capitol.
A 1958 Times-Dispatch article recounted the hoax that occurred when “Some state official, with a decided sense of humor” issued a news release that on Feb. 2, 1914, at noon, a groundhog would emerge from beneath the pavilion that housed a statue of Henry Clay on Capitol Square. (This statue is no longer in place at the Capitol.) On Groundhog Day, an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people assembled by the pavilion to watch for the groundhog. The rumored groundhog never appeared, and eventually the unhappy crowd dispersed — concluding the successful prank whose organization remains a mystery.
In the decades that followed, local scientists studied Groundhog Day in Virginia to decipher how truthful the rodent’s prediction skills were. Richmond weathermen were not fond of competing with the groundhog on making weather predictions and one year the government even forbade acknowledging the groundhog’s prediction altogether.
On Feb. 2, 1985, Times-Dispatch staff writer Albert Oetgen compiled some of the highlights of Groundhog Day in Virginia as follows:
1932: The Bureau of Biological Survey at the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues a statement outlining its exhaustive study of groundhogs. It says the earliest anyone had even seen a groundhog in any year was Feb. 7, and that was down in North Carolina, where it gets warm earlier. The bureau, clumsily exposing its regional biases, goes on to say that the groundhog legend is a “superstition that must have originated in the Southern States.”
1936: A Richmond weatherman, asked whether the groundhog saw his shadow, replies seriously, “Today, skies above Richmond were completely covered by alta-strata clouds.”
1936: A biology professor at the University of Toledo conducts a serious, government study of the groundhog’s ability to predict weather. He concludes that the theory is preposterous because “changes in the endocrine system are a controlling factor in the hibernation of a groundhog,” and everyone knows endocrine systems and weather systems are unrelated.
1937: A weather bureau spokesman calls Groundhog Day “a lot of sentimental twaddle.”
1939: The Richmond office of the U.S. Weather Bureau announces that it can prove the groundhog legend to be false. It produces analysis of six winters showing that three times as much snow fell in the years that the groundhog didn’t see its shadow. A close reading shows, however, that the report was fatally flawed. The forecasters didn’t determine whether the bulk of the snow came before or after Feb. 2.
1940: Members of the Virginia Commission of Game and Inland Fisheries put the groundhog in their list of protected species, drawing the ire of editorial writers in Staunton, one of whom opines: “In their delightful naiveté, they have been victimized by some rare humorist,” and predicts that groundhogs will “soon overrun the countryside.”
1942: Reports of what the groundhog did or did not see are not allowed to be published because long-range weather forecasting is forbidden by military censors. Writing about Groundhog Day “might give aid and comfort to the enemy,” a Washington bureaucrat says.
1943: A man who calls himself a “junior meteorologist” in Richmond declares gravely, “We’ll have killing frosts up to March, no matter what the groundhog saw.”
1946: A Richmond weatherman says smugly, “We don’t even know that there is a groundhog.”
1947: The chief of the U.S. Weather Bureau’s extended forecast division says flatly, “Scientifically, there is no basis whatsoever for the groundhog legend.”
1954: The groundhog was caged in Capitol Square so everyone could watch him make his annual Groundhog Day weather prediction. But he killed himself trying to get out of his cage at the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
1957: A Byrd Field weatherman says the groundhog legend is “nonsense.” He then recites the following forecast, in a monotone, no doubt: “Fair tonight, increasing cloudiness tomorrow, followed by rain or snow.” (This was before forecasters said things like “a 50% chance of snow,” which assures them of being correct if it snows, and correct if it doesn’t snow.)
1960: A reporter politely asks an official government weather forecaster to speculate on the groundhog legend. “No,” the forecaster replies.
1961: An amateur meteorologist in Richmond betrays other practitioners of the black art of forecasting when he responds to a reporter’s routine Groundhog Day inquiry by saying, with unusual honesty, “Watch out. Anything can happen.”
1976: A Richmond News Leader editorial growls that “no self-respecting groundhog would dare leave his burrow on a bluster-chilly day like this.”
1977: The day after a sunny Groundhog Day, the News Leader runs an angry, one-line editorial demanding “Impeach the Groundhog.”
1980: A professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University tells The Associated Press that if the groundhog shows its face on Groundhog Day, it will not be checking on the weather. “The first thing groundhogs do every spring when they come up and start to get active is to search for a mate,” he says confidently.
1982: The “Reagan Revolution” has apparently restored humor in government, perhaps its most important accomplishment. A weather service forecaster in Pittsburgh tells a reporter, “The national meteorological center checked with Uncle Phil the Groundhog before they put out their extended forecast and they agree with his prognosis.” The bad news was that the prognosis was, as it usually is, six more weeks of winter.
