Suitcases filled with clothes and mementos filled the backs of wagons in a panic. Those who had just stuffed them haphazardly into their carts gave their homes one more glance as they prepared to leave, not knowing if they’d ever return.

A feeling of uncertainty began to rise as some, who had been tipped off early that Richmond may fall, began to flee. As the morning turned to the afternoon, more and more people began to fill the streets. Nervous murmurs broke out into a fever pitch as flames in the city began to take over.

Horses were readied. Wagons were drawn. Mothers, clutching their children and their few belongings, ran to join the growing crowd of people heading toward the few remaining bridges left standing.

The bridges that had not been burned had been left open. An exodus of thousands headed southward holding onto a truth they never thought possible: Gen. Robert E. Lee had abandoned the city and Richmond had fallen.

The lead up

For 10-months, Gen. Robert E. Lee held the line at the battle of Petersburg. As the Confederacy entered its fourth year, it was holding on, but barely standing.

As Union troops began cutting off supply chains, rations dwindled. The Confederate army's troops continued to thin and by the start of 1865, one by one Southern strongholds began to fall.

Atlanta was the first to fall. A few months later, Charleston surrendered and Columbia followed shortly after.

With Union troops quickly encroaching on Richmond from both sides, discussions between Confederate military leaders and government officials began.

As the front at Petersburg continued to worsen, Lee met with advisors to decide whether to abandon the city and head south to join ranks in North Carolina or continue to fight.

Lee opted to abandon the city and fled south.

On April 2, Lee sent a telegram to Confederate President Jeff Davis reading: 'I advise that all preparation be made for leaving Richmond tonight.'

As Davis and his cabinet prepared to flee early Sunday morning, Richmond's residents were none the wiser.

They would not learn of the 6,000 federal cavalrymen heading straight for the city until late that afternoon.

For months, many Richmonders held onto the belief that it would never fall. The city had faced its fair share of close calls.

Over the past year, residents had grown accustomed to the sounds of artillery fire.

Richmond resident William Lee, at age 80, recounted his experience in the March 19, 1935 edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"When the night is quiet I still fancy I can hear those guns around Richmond at Seven Pines," Lee said.

They had long since put their faith in Lee and many never thought Richmond would fall -- a belief that held long after the first fires broke out.

The fires rage on through the night

G. Harvey Clarke, a 10-year-old at the time, was among the few who did not leave the city on Evacuation Day.

The fires set by Confederate troops fleeing the city continued to burn. Bridges were demolished. Government buildings were destroyed.

Confederate Gen. Richard Ewell, tasked with burning all of the city's tobacco, moved all of the remaining resources into several warehouses in the hopes that the fire would not spread.

But, as the winds picked up, the flames grew, quickly spreading to the city's business district. With no fire department to quench the flames, the fire raged on.

In the early morning hours, Clarke woke to the sounds of an explosion that sent a tremoring shockwave across the city. The windows in his room shattered sending glass whirling directly at him.

"It was the most momentous day, perhaps in all her (Richmond) history. Certainly, it was a day never to be forgotten by one who witnessed it," Clarke, as a 90-year-old, stated in the April 2, 1945 edition of the Times-Dispatch.

Clarke had awoken to the city's powder magazine exploding near the Shockoe Hill Burying Ground.

The explosion killed several people who were being housed in a temporary Alms-house.

"Some buildings on the suburbs were shaken down by the terrible concussion," Clarke said.

Clarke hurried to Libby Hill to look out across the city. There, he watched as the fires spread with "flames mountain high."

The Union cavalry entered the city at 7 a.m. and officially captured it an hour later.

They soon got to work putting out the flames. Threatened buildings were torn down to serve as firebreaks.

It would be a full five hours before they got the flames under control. By the end of it, all or a part of at least 54 blocks were destroyed.

Evacuation Day

When word came that the city would soon fall, orders were given to destroy any remaining supplies.

With instances of Union soldiers finding, drinking whiskey reserves and causing issues in other cities, officials set out to destroy all of Richmond's supplies.

Bars and warehouses were torn into, bottles were smashed in the streets and kegs were tapped and dumped into storm drains.

In an effort to prevent problems with soldiers, city officials inadvertently furthered the chaos as Richmonders, drawn by the smell, filled their hats and boots with whiskey.

After years of food and clothing scarcities, some residents took to the streets to loot various stores. taking food, clothes and other materials.

"Hope died when Richmond fell," Clarke recalled.

The evacuation of Richmond was a traumatic event for its residents. Many who chose to flee returned to find their homes destroyed or taken by fire. Others stayed with the uncertainty of how they would be treated by Union soldiers. Others hid in their homes or sought refuge in public buildings like churches.

When it was all said and done, the damages totaled $30,000,000 -- or about $550,000,000 in 2023 -- and it would be years before the city rebuilt.

The building that housed the Times-Dispatch burned, along with all of the printing materials, in the fires. Readers would not see another paper printed until December 1866 when it resumed publication.

A week later, Gen. Lee surrendered and the Confederacy fell.