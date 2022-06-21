From the archives: Virginia man kidnapped, raped a 13-year-old boy and kept him buried in a box for 7 days

This article originally ran on Page A1 of the Richmond Times-Dispatch on July 3, 2002.

As two hunters and their rabbit hounds came around a corner, a boy's head popped out of the ground just off the dirt road.

They stopped their pickup. It was a frosty January morning in 1973; they were in a heavily wooded area in what is now the city of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia. "He was screaming and hollering, and we jumped out of the truck and we run up there ... and the boy said that he had been kidnapped," one of the hunters later testified.

The 13-year-old was chained inside a buried wooden box. His abductor, Richard Alvin Ausley, had spent the previous seven days sexually abusing him.

The day he abducted Paul Martin Andrews, Ausley was scheduled to appear in a Portsmouth courtroom on a sodomy charge involving a 14-year-old boy. At the time, Ausley was on parole for the 1961 abduction of a 10-year-old boy whom he had hog-tied, sexually assaulted and left in the woods.

Ausley, now 63, is due to be paroled again. He was sentenced to nearly 48 years in prison for the crimes against Andrews and other offenses. A law on the books that might have kept Ausley locked up will not be put into effect until 2004. So he must be released April 21, 2003, under the old parole rules that govern his convictions. (Update: In 2004, Ausley was murdered by his cell mate.)

"I know I'm in here on some very bad charges, but my past is in the past and that's where it is going to stay. I've got too much going for me out there, too much to look forward to," Ausley said. "Am I ashamed? Very ashamed. Do I regret it? Definitely."

He said he is not a threat to anyone.

Andrews disagrees. He is now 43 and lives in Florida.

"I don't think that he should be out on the street. He's a total sociopath. He has shown no remorse at any time for anything that he did to me or anybody else, and I don't think that that has changed," Andrews said.

"This man is a monster. He preys on children. This is someone who raped and kidnapped and beat a child who's 13 years old ... and buried him in the ground and left him there to die. If it hadn't been for the grace of God, that those hunters that came out there on the last day of hunting season and found me, I would still be there."

Andrews said he has kept track of where Ausley has been imprisoned. He said the last photograph he saw of Ausley - there is one on the Virginia State Police violent sex offender database - was taken in 1999.

"He looks as though he's still pretty well put together," Andrews said.

Releasing Ausley, Andrews said, "is a horrible thing on the part of the state of Virginia."

Ausley, meantime, insisted his life has changed.

Interviewed recently at the Augusta Correctional Center, Ausley is a slim man at 5 feet 7 inches tall. "Everybody calls me Peewee," he said. There is a crude crucifix tattooed in blue ink on his right hand.

"I'm not the man I was 30 years ago. I don't intend to go back to the dark side of life that I lived."

The nightmare he caused Andrews, who then lived in Portsmouth, began on Thursday, Jan. 11, 1973. It was a school snow day, and the eighth-grader had the day off.

Andrews was running an errand when Ausley, driving a blue Ford van, approached him and offered to pay him to help move some furniture.

Using various pretexts, he got the boy, who weighed 105 pounds, into the buried box. Andrews testified that once he was inside the box, Ausley told him: "You have just been kidnapped."

The sexual assaults began almost immediately - three the first day, two the next. Andrews was threatened with a butcher knife and beaten. His eyes were blackened and his nose and a tooth were broken.

It went on for a week inside the box that had been carefully constructed by Ausley, who was a carpenter. At times Andrews was let out of the box so the two could cook. At one point, Ausley threatened to hang his victim from a tree with a chain and beat him.

On the second Friday of Andrews' captivity, he heard a pickup truck approaching while Ausley was away.

"I reached up out of the box and I pushed the lid back as far as I could and I had my head up, and I could wave one arm by holding the lid, and I screamed and hollered at them, and told them that I had been kidnapped and to stop - 'Don't leave me' - and they slowed down," he testified.

Police photographed him, still chained in the box, and rescue squad workers used bolt cutters to free him.

Ausley went to prison in 1973 after being found guilty of abduction and sodomy. His story was that Andrews was running away from home and went with him voluntarily.

A brief escape from the former State Penitentiary in Richmond aside, Ausley settled down in prison and became an accomplished artist, working in acrylics, pastels and watercolors. He painted still lifes, animals and pastoral scenes.

He said a Southwest Virginia family for whom he has done artwork has offered to give him a place to stay when he leaves prison.

"Right now, they're my second family. In fact, they're the only family that I have. My real family's all died out."

Ausley declined to talk about subjects other than his art, and he became upset when he learned there would be a story about his crimes and upcoming parole.

"It's the worst type of crime somebody could ever be in prison for. Even inmates frown on this type of thing.

"There's not a day goes by I don't hear something - whispers, finger-pointing," he complained. "I got to live in this darn place. This is not going to make my life very pleasant here."

He said that "30 years is a long time for punishment," and he urged, "Don't destroy what chance I have out there. Don't destroy what I have accomplished."

Andrews had no sympathy for Ausley's plight.

"It is a part of my life every day, and it has been for all of these years," Andrews said. "Hardly a day goes by that I don't think, in some way, about that week and what he put me through."

After the attack, Andrews went to live with his father in North Carolina and attended school there for half a year. He returned to Portsmouth for high school and then went back to North Carolina for his senior year and graduation. He attended classes at Old Dominion University and in Florida, where he works as a computer repair technician.

"I can't say I'm scarred. I don't walk around not living my life because of that, but it is certainly part of my psyche. Somebody like that can just take a part of your life and just insert themselves into it and it's there all the time. You can't get away from it.

"I don't go around with my head hung all the time, nor am I ashamed of myself. I have no shame in the matter, but it does affect you in a lot of very subtle ways.

"It's just something that you live with every day."