From the RTD archive: Ray McAllister's 1999 column on Fabio, a goose and a bloody gaffe

This column originally ran in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on April 2, 1999.

Poor Fabio.

Poor Busch Gardens. Poor goose.

Busch Gardens unveiled its new Apollo's Chariot roller coaster Tuesday with a Fabio photo op. The theme park called it "Modern-Day Adonis vs. Ancient-Day Sun God."

Score one for the Sun God.

You've probably seen the TV footage. There's the Italian male supermodel getting on the coaster. Cameras are rolling. Later, Fabio comes back into the station - and his face is covered with blood.

This can't be precisely what Busch Gardens had in mind.

It turns out not to be the fault of the roller coaster, or an ax murderer, or even of crazed women fans. Of all things, Fabio was hit by a goose. Or was it vice versa? As the roller coaster dropped at 73 miles an hour, model's face met goose.

It was a frightening, upsetting image - but also one of absurdity, especially after it became clear Fabio had not been seriously hurt.

On the Tonight Show, the incident caused Jay Leno to put a momentary halt to his Clinton sex jokes. Fabio was hot.

"What are the chances," Leno asked, "of two bird brains colliding on a roller coaster?"

The next morning on "Today," even Matt Lauer got into it. The guy behind Fabio, Lauer deadpanned, had shouted, "Duck, duck! Goose!" But Fabio thought he was playing a game.

Somehow the "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" stud - whose full name is Fabio Lanzoni, by the way, and who's also a sort-of romance novel writer and model for the book covers - emerged from all this with only a one-inch cut to his nose.

Even his manager could joke.

"He has three stitches to his nose and some swelling around his eyes," the manager was quoted as saying. "Now he looks like most other residents of Beverly Hills, but his isn't surgically altered."

It could have been worse, in other words.

"At that speed, you'd think a goose would've taken his head off," the Virginia Beach Audubon Society president told the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot. "We have Canada and snow geese around here. And they're 8 to 10 pounds each. The ones that are old enough to fly have wingspans of at least four feet."

In fact, in some ways, this could not have been better for Fabio.

In the peculiar world of celebrityhood, Fabio has flourished. Thanks to TV news and front pages, he's become better-known more quickly than anyone since Monica Lewinsky. There's got to be money in that.

On the other hand, the freak accident couldn't have been worse for the goose.

The goose is dead.

It wasn't so great for Busch Gardens, either. Not only was Fabio bloodied, but tunic-wearing women beside him on the roller coaster, portraying goddesses, were splattered with blood, too.

Sure, you want your roller coaster known as fabulously scary - but you want riders to come back with their faces intact.

Instead of creating only new riders, the promotion may have created new fears for some. It used to be you feared being flung into space or thrown to Earth - or even just getting sick.