Gabriel Gathering reclaimed the African Burial Ground with four nights of light art, video & history

The Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project held a gathering at the Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground on Monday to mark the date in 1800 when the slave rebellion leader Gabriel was executed at this site. The event, hosted by the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice and Equality, featured four nights of light art, video projections and history presented in collaboration with the artists who projected images onto the Lee statue on Monument Avenue during the protests of 2020.

Original story posted Oct. 5, 2022:

The course of American and Virginia history could have been much different if Gabriel’s Rebellion had succeeded 222 years ago.

Not unlike Nat Turner and John Brown, whose respective attempts at a slave rebellion failed years later in the 19th century, Gabriel Prosser of Henrico County conspired to lead a band of rebels into Richmond and kidnap the governor to force the emancipation of Black slaves across Virginia.

Over the weekend and on Monday, social justice activists and artists will commemorate Gabriel and recognize the history of Shockoe Bottom as a major slave trading market and the place where historians suspect Gabriel and his co-conspirators were executed in their struggle for freedom.

Hosted by the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice and Equality as part of their Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project, the 20th annual event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday with light art, video projections and history exhibits at the Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground and Lumpkin’s Jail on East Broad Street behind Main Street Station.

The event concludes at 6:30 p.m. Monday with the annual Gabriel Gathering at the African Burial Ground.

“We gather to honor Gabriel and all those who gave their lives in the cause of freedom, to celebrate more than 20 years of learning the history of this sacred ground and to rededicate ourselves to reclaiming and properly memorizing Shockoe Bottom, once the epicenter of the U.S. domestic slave trade,” said Ana Edwards, founder and chairperson of the Sacred Ground project.

The exhibit this weekend will feature work by artists with Recontextualizing Richmond, a public arts initiative that began during the 2020 protest movement in Richmond. The group is known for its video projections depicted on the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue that year.

The exhibit will feature projections of historic images of Shockoe, the African Burial Ground, Gabriel’s Rebellion and community reclamation efforts on the East Broad Street pedestrian tunnel.

Gabriel’s Rebellion, also known as Gabriel’s Conspiracy, occurred in 1800, a pivotal time when the nation’s founders and other political leaders struggled with the institution of slavery, the ripples of the French Revolution and intensifying partisanship between the Federalists and Democratic-Republicans, according to Encyclopedia Virginia.

Gabriel, who was born enslaved in 1776 and became a blacksmith, was owned by the Prosser family at the time. (Some historians refer to Gabriel with the surname Prosser, but it’s unclear whether he actually used it.)

In the summer of 1800, he and his co-conspirators sought to organize thousands of enslaved and free African Americans and other abolitionists.

The plot, possibly inspired by the Haitian Revolution and partisan division, involved setting a large fire as a diversion, storming the Capitol and kidnapping Gov. James Monroe.

It ultimately failed as a torrential storm prevented the rebels from carrying out their plan on Aug. 30. Several people then informed authorities of the plot, putting them on high alert. Gabriel went into hiding but was later captured and hanged.

In addition to Gabriel’s story, the event Monday and the three-day exhibit will recognize how Shockoe Bottom had been the nation’s second-largest slave trading hub behind New Orleans in the decades prior to the Civil War, which led to the end of slavery in 1865 with the passage of the 13th Amendment.

In collaboration with artist Sandy Williams IV and Mariana Parisca, the Gabriel Gathering will also feature a neon light exhibit, “Praise Your Mother,” which pays homage to lesser known and recognized mothers associated with the area’s history.

The program also includes an exhibit by Networked Public Spaces, a research project of the UVA Next Cities Institute that highlights environmental issues through light sensors that change colors in response to sound and air particles.