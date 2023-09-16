When Melissa Linkous first moved into her Forest View home in Richmond’s South Side, the first thing she noticed was the beautiful White Grove trees growing in the lot behind her home – the second was the creeping ivy that had steadily begun to choke them.

So, she set out on a solo-mission to help preserve them. With gloves in hand, she began the tedious work at pulling at the roots being careful to avoid all of the poison ivy.

As she worked around the old car parts, scrap boards and mattresses that had been dumped there decades ago, she made a discovery that would change her the trajectory of her life and the future of the quarter acre lot – gravestones.

Linkous had stumbled upon a nearly 100-plot historic Black cemetery dating back to the 19th century left off of property records and forgotten by time.

As she contemplated the weight of the situation, she knew she’d need more hands to help if the cemetery and those interred there were to be preserved. So, she called on her neighbors as well as some unlikely volunteers – a herd of four-legged groundskeepers.

"I think what kept the cemetery protected, even though it was defunct for so many decades, was the fact that it was covered in poison ivy. So, it kept people out," Linkous said. "But it also kept volunteers out. So, the cycle goes, the goats come in, they love poison ivy, they eat it all and then the human volunteers come in and work."

Kristie Orcutt, owner of RVA Goats and Honey, is the leader behind the operation – an idea born out of her love of nature and her drive to help preserve the land.

On her Chesterfield homestead, Orcutt stays busy. From sun-up to sundown, her days are spent carrying out the ends and outs of her business which carries with it a roll-call of over a hundred animals, the majority of them rescues.

When she isn’t taking calls or penciling in her grazers, she and her companions are on the road traveling from one end of the state to the other. With just herself and a team of five, it can be challenging, at times, but it is also rewarding.

“A lot of these sites, they weren’t able to maintain them so they became smothered in vines and buried under just erosion. There are several inches of dirt deposited,” Orcutt said. “If you put a stone out in a field, within a few years, it’ll be under a foot of soil with nothing else happening but rain.”

It is an overwhelming site that requires many hours and many hands to clear out. With the help of her goats, however, it is only a matter of days as they do the work of several people.

The true satisfaction comes from seeing the final clearing. The headstones, once covered by plants, are visible and the vines climbing up the trees are no longer killing them. It is the first step in a long line of steps to ensure these cemeteries are preserved for future descendant generations.

“It's the beginning of restoration, of justice for Black lives and Black bodies and Black ancestry and their stories,” Orcutt said. “It’s way past time and there’s lots of people working on these things and if I can, I’m going to do something to help.”

Under the shade of a tall grove tree, archaeologist Tim Roberts half sits and half stands as he examines the shallow trench in front of him filled with layered stones. Previously, it had been buried beneath a thick layer of vegetation.

For a little under a year, Roberts has spent a great deal of time at the Sons and Daughters of Ham Cemetery identifying gravesites, studying the landscape and working toward its eventual preservation.

The cemetery, located off of Chandler Road along the Richmond and Henrico County line, can be traced back to 1873 from those formerly enslaved at the B.W. Green’s plantation. Its legacy continued throughout from the freed persons of Bandy Field to their future generations.

In 1955, Richmond purchased the site, which housed many of the descendant community, and forcibly removed them in order to build a school. The school never came to fruition and those displaced were cut off from the site.

For Roberts, the site tells an ongoing story and its roots can be tied back to the Civil War, Reconstruction, Civil Rights and urban renewal. However, in order to further tell the story, it needed to be cleaned up.

“We’re really at a nexus to be able to tell a bunch of really interesting stories, these people bought plots. They were owners free and clear from the get-go,” Roberts said. “They built this and it shows up on the maps. It isn’t just some forgotten piece of land.”

Orcutt first began working on the site five years ago when an elderly woman, who remembered the cemetery from her childhood and had made a promise to see it restored, called her to see if she could help out in the clearing process.

She obliged and the ritual began.

Before unleashing her goats to munch up a site, Orcutt has to make sure it’s safe for them. Despite popular belief, the animals are finicky and there are a number of plants that will kill them or make them sick if ingested, Orcutt said.

So, she walks the perimeter looking for deadly plants. If she finds some, she cuts them down herself and is sure to avoid them. If not, then she begins the process of building a perimeter.

With her electric trimmer in hand, Orcutt cuts a clear path to place her fence. From there, the animals are corralled into their temporary home for the next few days.

Using a car battery, jumper cables and the head of a pitchfork for a grounding rod, Orcutt turns on her electric fence and periodically checks on them before bringing them home when the job is done.

For those in charge of the perpetual cemetery maintenance, it is a godsend. On top of doing the work of several people in less time, it also ensures that artifacts and other finds are preserved and left alone. For cemeteries with unmarked graves, these pieces could be invaluable for future identification.

“We always want to make sure that we’re not disrupting more than what we’re preserving,” Orcutt said.

As a result of her work, Orcutt’s goats have grown in popularity across city and county lines. She doesn’t advertise her goat-scaping and all of her clients are from word of mouth. To date, her flock has helped clear Evergreen, East End and Woodlawn cemeteries.

While Orcutt has found a calling with this line of work, it wasn’t something she ever thought or intended to happen.

After years of breeding and raising lizards, snakes and turtles for wildlife centers, she gave up the trade and began focusing on her homestead. While attempting to clear out a particularly dense area on her own land, she took to Facebook to grumble about her predicament. There, someone told her to get a goat.

So, one goat came. Then, she thought, he needs a friend. So, then, another one came. And so on and so forth. Once she gained a reputation as the “goat lady,” people began calling on her to rescue them.

“They’re like potato chips. You can’t just have one,” Orcutt said.

With her hands full with a mess of kids, Orcutt decided to utilize them. After recognizing a need, she began her efforts to help clean-up these historic sites one cemetery at a time.

Now, they are a crucial part of her life. From Sally to Onslow to Cardboard and Brownie, Orcutt has given each member of the herd a name and can recall each one along with their own, distinct personalities. As of late, she has begun another project geared at helping other farmers by building a network of support. The hope is to continue the legacy.

As for Linkous, and other preservation groups, the work continues. While it is a perpetual cycle of maintenance and care, it is worth it to know that those interred there will not be forgotten.

“It’s an important place. It’s been sitting there for decades, largely unknown, and my hope is that with help from the descendent community and the good decisions that people are making now, it will be preserved and protected,” Linkous said. “Hopefully, a story can be told way beyond our lifetimes.”

