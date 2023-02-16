A building that once was home to playwrights, musicians and freemasons alike will soon see new tenants as developers announce plans for a makeover.

Samis Grotto Temple, the former historic theater-turned masonic lodge in Northside’s Bellevue neighborhood, recently sold for $300,000 to real estate investors Ben Adamson and Alex Griffith after sitting vacant for several years.

“It’s been vacant and on the market for a while, so we just said let’s see if there’s something there,” Adamson said. “I think they were ready to move on and do something else and not have to deal with the building anymore.”

The plan is to turn the art deco structure into a mixed-use development with 10 apartments and a ground-floor commercial space. Adamson and Griffith said construction would ideally begin this summer with an opening date scheduled for 2024.

The site, which is situated between two restaurants on bustling MacArthur Avenue, has been a Lakeside fixture for nearly 100 years.

The 651-seat Bellevue Theater debuted in 1937, operating under the locally-owned Neighborhood Theater Inc. There, folks could see plays, musicians, variety shows and, later, movies.

In 1966, the Samis Grotto Association, a men’s masonic lodge, took over ownership and held onto it until early this year.

According to Adamson, the building had fallen into disrepair because of water damage caused by a leaking roof. As a result, Griffith said the first step in the restoration process is to put on a new roof and repair the interior before heading into the design phase.

Currently, the plan is to add an additional level of apartments and to reserve the ground floor for a commercial business.

The avenue is home to numerous businesses, including Stir Crazy Cafe, Dot’s Back Inn and Zorba’s Pizza — a site known for a lot of foot traffic.

While the building itself is a historic neighborhood relic, Adamson said it is unlikely they will have to work around architectural review boards or historical preservation sites.

Despite this, the pair said they are committed to highlighting the site’s historic relevance and believe it is a big part of the building’s charm. They plan to maintain the marquee that is a signature part of the building.

