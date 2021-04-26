In the face of illness, Adele Johnson led the Black History Museum with strength and grace

But by March, Ms. Johnson’s declining health dictated that the board begin a search for a new director.

“She hung in there, literally, as long as she could and this past month has been pretty tough,” said Harris, who likened her death to that of a family member.

“I would say she brought her tremendous talents as an administrator, as a visionary person that could articulate the mission of the museum and be able to communicate that in a way that people could support,” he said of her legacy.

When Ms. Johnson took over, the museum was not yet two years settled into its new space in the Leigh Street Armory after spending most of its history at 00 Clay St.

Recently, the museum had been preparing for its 40th anniversary celebration next February. Ms. Johnson had been part of that until her health would no longer permit it. During the museum board’s last virtual meeting in March, Harris informed the board that Ms. Johnson would not be able to continue and that it would have to transition toward a new director.