Nearly 360 feet in the air, 11-year-old Mark and 4-year-old Colleen stepped from the elevator and onto a platform overlooking the park.

As they took in the view, the brother-sister duo glanced through the metal wrung fence at the shops and food courts that made up International Street. In the distance, a roller coaster roared across its tracks.

For Colleen and Mark, it was a sight unlike any other they had witnessed in their lives.

They were two of nearly 2 million who came out in early May 1975 to witness the opening of Kings Dominion.

In a special edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Sunday, May 18, 1975, edition, the paper told the story of Mark and Colleen Fair's experience.

A story under the headline "'Really Something' Youngsters Assert After Touring Park" chronicles the duo's trip through their perspective -- thanks in part to "a fair amount of help and advice from their mother."

"Kings Dominion is really something, with a lot of neat things to do, especially for kids, but for grown-ups, too," the pair stated.

The lay of the land

After paying the $7.50 per-mission admission, visitors found themselves on International Street -- a strip of shops and food courts that harkened to the old architecture of Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Spain.

There, parkgoers could shop or taste foods from all over Western Europe.

The park's symbol, the 33-story Eiffel Tower, stood at one of the streets and park visitors could brave the ride up to the top.

Once past International Street, folks could visit the "Old Virginia" themed area, which drew on the history and geography of the state for its attraction.

There, parkgoers could hitch a ride in a Model-T car and drive down the Blue Ridge Toll Way. Or for those extra warm summer days, the Shenandoah Lumber Co. log flume served as a way to cool off.

In Old Virginia, the park touted its most popular attraction -- the fastest roller coaster for its time, called the Rebel Yell.

The coaster, later renamed the Racer 75, was a wooden coaster that travelled up to 65 mph.

Now, the park's fastest coaster, the Intimidator 305, travels up to 90 mph, with a 300-foot drop.

According to Mark and Colleen, it was the best attraction there.

It's "the best ride in the whole place, that's if you like big roller coasters," the pair stated in their article. "This is the biggest and fastest one in the world and there are to of them on the track at the same time."

Leaving Old Virginia, parkgoers could make their way to Coney Island. There, they could partake in some of the more classic carnival games.

Vendors offered hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn to kids and parents alike before heading to the vintage carousel.

"There's also race cars, army guns and tennis games," Mark and Colleen stated. "You can shoot basketballs and try to win a stuffed animal for your little brother or sister, or for a girlfriend, if you've got one of those."

For those less interested in the rides, the park revamped its already opened Lion Country Safari park. Now, visitors could ride the monorail through a two-mile stretch that featured various safari animals like lions, giraffes and hippos.

Prior to its inaugural opening in 1975, the park opened up Lion Country Safari, where visitors could drive their own vehicles through the safari park. Upon opening, the park introduced the monorail ride for an additional $1.

The last of the five attractions at the park was reserved for the smaller children. Known at the time as "Happy Land," the themed area offered puppet shows, cartoon reenactments and slower, more gentler rides.

In "Happy Land," Hanna-Barbera cartoon character mascots could be found. Among them included Fred Flintstone, Scooby Doo and Yogi Bear.

"I like Scooby Doo because I kissed him on the nose. Yogi Bear will hold hands with you," Mark and Colleen stated.

In front of one of "Happy Land's" most popular ride named the Scooby Doo, after the one and only, a line formed as hundreds made their way to try it out.

Nearby, at the Dodg'em Cars, a Secret Squirrel cut-out read: "You must be as tall as I am to drive." Other rides at the park featured cut-outs of Yogi Bear.

For those who measured up to the squirrel, they soon found themselves pummeling into each other as they sent their bumper cars hurdling toward one another.

The 'perfect location'

In the early '70s, Kings Dominion owner Family Leisure Centers, Inc., a joint subsidiary of Taft Broadcasting Co. and top Value Enterprises, Inc., set out to build an amusement park to rival the rest in the country.

Following the success of Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, the corporation was looking for the next best spot.

In order to bring in the right amount of people, it needed a location that provided adequate transportation and tourism. But it also needed to have access to enough land to build a 750-acre park.

That's when they found Doswell.

The small, unincorporated community in Hanover County, known both for the amusement park and the State Fair, provided both the land and the proximity, with the location being 23 miles north of Richmond and 75 miles south of Washington, D.C.

When Anheuser-Busch announced plans to build Busch Gardens in Williamsburg to open in the bicentennial year, the company had all but sealed the deal.

Company owners just needed approval from local government in order to begin construction. After months of discussions at the county courthouse and some nudging from neighboring localities, the park received its final seal of approval.

Following 30 months of construction, the park opened the $55 million family entertainment complex, which at the time boasted 15 attractions.

On May 3, 1975, the park officially opened its doors to with over 100,000 on opening day. The following week, Busch Gardens opened its gates -- marking the state as a coaster-head destination.

"Be sure to wear good shoes that won't hurt your feet because you'll walk around to see everything all day," Mark and Colleen wrote. "Don't forget to go to bed early the night before you come because you can really get tired doing everything."

From the Archives: Kings Dominion