In May 1963, a Times-Dispatch report announced that the first McDonald’s drive-in restaurants were coming to Richmond.

The very first McDonald’s in in Richmond was constructed at 5520 W. Broad St. — which is still a McDonald's today. The corporation involved in the project, Commonwealth Diversified Properties Inc., also proposed building four additional units in the Richmond area and was negotiating for more locations in Charlottesville, Roanoke, Lynchburg and Newport News. At the time McDonald’s had more than 500 restaurants in the United States.

In the 1970s, McDonald’s introduced the “Townhouse” concept. The first McDonald’s “Townhouse” opened in New York City on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in 1972. The “Townhouse” title designated that the restaurant was not a drive-in. The concept for the up-scale, non-drive thru restaurants was developed by McDonald's to cater to mostly urban areas.

Richmond received a McDonald’s Townhouse restaurant in 1976 — it was one of only 30 in the country at the time. The restaurant was located at 711 E. Broad St., just a couple buildings down from The National. The space had originally housed a restaurant called Helstein’s in the 1880s. The concept for the space had “trolley-car motif” to connect to Richmond’s history.