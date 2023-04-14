Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In the lead-up to Memorial Day three years ago, I wrote about an effort to find photos of Americans who were killed in World War II and buried or honored at the Netherlands American Cemetery in the Dutch village of Margraten.

The mission of The Faces of Margraten project was simple and straightforward – to put a face with the names as further tribute to their sacrifice and as a way for future generations to gain, perhaps, a more human connection with those whose lives were lost before they really began to live them. Almost 8,300 Americans are buried among the neat rows of white marble crosses and Stars of David, and another 1,722 names are listed on the cemetery’s Walls of the Missing.

But finding the photos has been anything but simple and straightforward.

Almost a decade after the project started, more than 8,500 photos have come in, though about 1,500 still remain to be found, including 10 with Virginia ties, said Debbie Holloman, who is coordinating the effort in Virginia and North Carolina, as well.

Holloman, a retired career law clerk for the U.S. District Court in Richmond and a resident of Deltaville, has a very personal connection to Margarten. Her uncle, Army Pfc. Eddie Hart, was killed in Germany in 1945 as the war was coming to an end and is buried at Margraten. He was 22.

Many Dutch citizens “adopted” the graves of their American liberators, regularly visiting the cemetery with fresh flowers and writing letters to the soldiers’ families to let them know their loved ones are being cared for. Almost 80 years later, the same family is tending to Hart’s grave.

Holloman has visited Margraten and gotten to know some of the families doing that heartfelt work. For years, she has helped connect Margraten families with the U.S. families. Her volunteer work evolved into searching for photos of fallen soldiers from Virginia and North Carolina for the Faces of Margraten project and later for the Fields of Honor database for Americans buried or memorialized on “walls of the missing” at six American war cemeteries in Europe.

Official military photos of the soldiers would be readily available if not for a 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis that destroyed more than 16 million personnel files, including 80 percent of the files of Army personnel discharged between 1912 and 1960.

As a result, volunteers such as Holloman are left to do detective work: searching online databases, public libraries, local newspapers and the like to find photos or to find families who might have photos of their loved ones. As years go by, the search becomes more difficult as younger generations might not even know the stories of their WWII ancestors, many of whom were so young when they died they have no direct descendants.

When I spoke to Holloman for a March 2020 story, she was still looking for photos of 51 Virginians. The number is down to 10. She’s still looking for about 20 in North Carolina.

Here are the 10 with Virginia ties:

Army Pfc. John Jasper Clark, Jr. , from Norfolk and Cape Charles, Northampton County. He served with the 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division and was killed in action in Germany on April 19, 1945.

Army Staff Sgt. Charles W. Gray, from Shelby and Rapidan, Madison County. He served with the 351st Field Artillery Battalion and died in Germany on March 31, 1945. His mother was Mary Emma Taylor Stanton.

Army Pvt. Norman S. Mohler, from Lexington, Rockbridge County. He served with the 6th Armored Group, and died in Germany on April 5, 1945 when a bridge collapsed.

Army Tech. Sgt. Linwood T. Newsome, from Capron and Drewryville, Southampton County. He served with the 8th Infantry Division, and was a prisoner-of-war who died Dec. 15, 1944.

Army Pvt. Will H. Nicholls, from Norfolk. He served with the 29th Infantry Division, and died in Germany on Feb. 11, 1945.

Army Pvt. James M. Norrell, from Shawsville, Montgomery County. He served with the 3222nd Quartermaster Service Company.

Army Pfc. Henry W. Poff, from Fincastle, Botetourt County. He served with the 99th Infantry Division, and was killed in action on March 17, 1945.

Army Pfc. Lester H. Tatem, from Norfolk. He was killed in action on Feb. 25, 1945.

Army Pfc. Robert W. Vance, from Russell County. He was killed in action on Feb. 28, 1945.

Army Pvt. Lloyd G. Thompson, from Kanawha County, W.Va., with connections to family in Virginia. He served with the 29th Infantry Division, and was killed in action on November 17, 1944.

Photos can be submitted directly to the Fields of Honor Foundation, info@fieldsofhonor-database.com or to Holloman, daholloman@hotmail.com.

The project is important, Holloman said, because it honors those who died and further connects the Dutch and Americans, who will understand that what the United States did in World War II is “not forgotten but is still remembered by grateful Europeans.”

“I think when the next generation sees the faces of these heroes, not just the names, it more clearly shows the price of freedom paid by these heroes for the rest of the world, (and) it makes the loss felt by their families more real,” Holloman said. “And those are very important lessons.”

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023 March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023 March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023 March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023 April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023 April 11, 2023 April 13, 2023 April 14, 2023