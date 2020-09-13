Over 200 years, Black church makes history, shapes Richmond

The church is calling the event, the kickoff of its 200th anniversary celebration, the “Grand Illumination.”

Dwight Jones, a former member of the House of Delegates and Richmond’s mayor from 2009 until 2016, has been pastor for 48 years. Spotting First Baptist of South Richmond from the city’s professional and political district, he said, was a reminder that it had become an enduring hub of faith and service: “They just didn’t build the church, they built something.”

An anchor of such neighborhoods as Manchester, Blackwell, Oak Grove and Swansboro, the church — it traces its origins to 1821, making it one of the oldest Black congregations in Richmond — has grown to 3,000 members. They worship at its sprawling brick home at 15th and Decatur streets, erected in 1910, and, since 2016, at a contemporary-looking satellite sanctuary on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County.

First Baptist’s bicentennial, which will be formally observed in May, comes at a tumultuous time for Black churches. Long religious as well as political and educational centers, they are confronting — in police violence, white privilege, the debate over Confederate statues and racial disparities in the workplace, schools and health care — issues unresolved for generations.