New signage, research at Hanover County's Scotchtown site to tell more about Patrick Henry

Preservationists are adding new interpretations at the Hanover County home of founding father Patrick Henry.

New research and signage unveiled Thursday at Hanover’s Scotchtown site in Beaverdam are designed to show more than just the life of the man who delivered the famous “Give me liberty or give me death” speech, but also the lives of enslaved people, women and other families who later lived at the property.

Scotchtown, at 16120 Chiswell Lane, was Henry’s home from 1771 to 1778. It was where many of his ideas about separating from the British monarchy would have solidified and the place where he most likely rehearsed his famous speech about the rights of the colonies, which was delivered in 1775 during the Second Virginia Convention convened at St. John’s Church in Richmond.

Born in 1736, Henry was a delegate to the First Continental Congress, served as a first and sixth governor of Virginia, and died in 1799.

Henry at one point owned about 1,000 acres at the Scotchtown site. The footprint today is about 40 acres.

One freshly unveiled sign at the site acknowledges how slavery was an integral part of the property’s daily life. Henry writes in a correspondence that he is wrestling with the idea that enslaved people were such a fixture of his life while also saying, “I will not, I cannot justify it.”

“Patrick Henry is known across the colonies as someone who challenges tyranny of the British Government – he is the champion of the colonists’ rights. Yet do these rights that (Henry) speaks about in the courtroom extend to all residents of Scotchtown?” the sign reads.

It also notes that the enslaved workers, plus his own wife and daughter, are not included in the rights he advocated for leading up the American Revolution.

“There are a lot of other people involved in this place,” said Elizabeth S. Kostelny, CEO for the statewide Preservation Virginia group. “We’ve learned so much more in the intervening years. Keeping these signs updated and putting history in context makes it more accessible.”

U.S.’ 250th anniversary nearing

Preservation Virginia is also hoping to do more archaeological research to understand if there are more buildings that have been lost over time that might show the daily lives of others, like enslaved people, who may have lived there.

The unveiling at Scotchtown is Hanover’s way of adding to historical knowledge around the period leading up to American independence. The nation will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2026 with all states and localities across the country called to bring their own new research and historic sites.

Scotchtown is part of The Road to Revolution Heritage Trail, which follows the life of Henry throughout central Virginia. It is due to have about double its current number of historic sites leading up to 2026.

About 300 representatives from 34 states converged on Williamsburg in March to exchange ideas for the semiquincentennial.

“Virginia is leading this national commemoration because Virginia is the crucible of the nation and the very fabric from which it was created,” said Cheryl Wilson, executive director for Virginia 250. “The goal is telling all sides, multiple perspectives as stories, somewhere that everyone can see themselves.”

Jack Berry, head of Richmond Region Tourism, said work around the 250th could create new events that continue for generations.

Berry cited the Norfolk Harborfest, dubbed as the longest-running maritime festival that includes events and live music.

That event, he said, was born from festivities created by Norfolk’s committee during the 200th celebration in the 1970s.